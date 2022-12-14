Lakeland withdraws its peak milk supply management scheme indefinitely

Lakeland Dairies has announced the withdrawal of its peak milk management scheme for new milk.

In a statement on Wednesday, the co-op said that this follows a comprehensive review of current and updated forecast milk supplies, existing processing capacity utilisation and increased investment, as well as evolving legislation.

The proposed peak milk supply management scheme for new milk was due to start next year for the 2023 milk production season and onwards.

Lakeland said it has decided to withdraw the implementation of the scheme indefinitely.

Environmental legislation and continually evolving guidance related to greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, fertiliser use, and biodiversity have gathered pace since the peak milk management scheme was announced earlier this year, the co-op said.

This includes changes to the nitrates derogation, with new banding rules designed to reduce emissions based on historic milk yields, and which will affect stocking rates on farms and the rate of growth in milk production from January 1, 2023.

Developments throughout the year

Commenting, group chief executive Michael Hanley said: "Lakeland Dairies has closely monitored and taken stock of all such developments throughout the past year and believes it is appropriate to withdraw the implementation of the peak milk scheme indefinitely.

"It is also the case that, with continuing developments and ongoing investments and enhancements in extra capacity taking place across all our facilities, higher than anticipated levels of milk processing were achieved in 2022 and further capacity will come on stream in 2023 and beyond.

“Taking these new circumstances into account, Lakeland believes it is in the interests of its milk suppliers to withdraw the scheme.

"All existing milk procurement arrangements will therefore remain unchanged and will continue as they are now and into 2023 and onwards.”

New entrants

Lakeland Dairies also confirmed that it will continue to welcome new entrants to dairying on a continuing basis, north and south.

“While a large proportion of Lakeland Dairies’ milk suppliers had indicated in our milk survey that they intended to supply additional milk to the co-operative in the years ahead, it is apparent that the likely pace of this growth has moderated and that a continuing balance of processing capacity and milk supply can be maintained in line with sustainability requirements for the years ahead," Mr Hanley said.

“Over the past decade, the volume of milk supplied to Lakeland Dairies for processing has more than doubled to a current level of over 2bn litres annually.

"In that time, the co-operative invested over €200m in new processing capacity to cater for milk supply growth, achieving economies of scale and ensuring the processing of all milk.

"We will be in a position to invest in further capacity if necessary in the future and this will be kept under review as part of an appropriate and continuing response to the milk processing requirements of our suppliers."

Mr Hanley added that this decision "continues to support the principles of sustainable production, including the potential for growth, while providing an appropriate level of balance between milk supply, processing capacity, and flexibility in meeting market needs".