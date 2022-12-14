Rachel Martin: One man's waste is another's 'goodie'

We had mighty cause for celebration at the weekend at the Guild of Agri-Journalists’ Biannual awards …so I hope you can excuse any typos which might creep into this week’s edition.

We had three entries shortlisted, including two for best climate reporting — a category I am delighted to report that the Irish Examiner won.

As Farming Editor, it gives me immense pride to see the team’s work recognised in this way — especially for a topic on which we have strived to provide balanced and valuable analysis and insights for our readers.

One thing that is clear is that the issue of climate and environmental sustainability is not going away. In fact, it is becoming a central principle in almost every aspect of modern Irish farming.

I read this week some of the furore online that oat beverage manufacturer Oatly – which brands itself as a vegan alternative to milk with slogans including “wow, no cow” – has been selling its by-products as livestock feed.

Some accused the firm of “hypocrisy”, while activists have started campaigns calling for Oatly to be boycotted.

Perhaps those behind the campaigns should recognise that it is exactly this kind of simplistic argument which ultimately does more harm than good.

I might not be a fan of Oatly’s marketing, but in the end, it is disappointing to see a firm being criticised for an environmentally-sensible way of using an energy-dense feedstuff with good levels of protein.

It also highlights that it is critical the role of livestock and sustainable farming is recognised in both plant-based and conventional food production, with further progress made to better make use of by-products from human food production. Often these are of no use for human consumption but can be of high nutritive value for livestock.

One of the biggest digestive advantages of cattle is their ability to use ruminal microorganisms to ferment plant carbohydrates.

This allows cattle to take human-inedible low-quality feed - such as grass - and convert that into high-quality protein and fatty acids, such as meat and milk, which humans can digest.

It also means low-value by-products from other types of food production can be put to further use rather than heading to landfill.

One of the most basic examples is that cereal straw and chaff left as by-products from a grain harvest can provide 50%–60% of the dry matter required to feed overwintered beef cattle.

However, chaff wasn’t always used in this way, and in continental Europe, at one time, was burned.

In the past, such by-products often would have been sent to landfill because they appeared to have such little value but one man’s rubbish truly is another’s treasure.

In more recent times, I’ve heard of orange peels and pulp from juice production being fed to cattle in areas close to factories, and anyone with an interest in livestock nutrition will know just how sought-after distiller’s grains are for their high protein content, but there could certainly be further opportunities to link up.

At the awards ceremony on Friday night, judging panel chairman and former head of RTÉ Radio One Tom McGuire told of his childhood growing up on a farm rearing pigs, and how they particularly seemed to thrive on ‘goodie’ – his family’s name for the mixture of leftovers from the kitchen each day.

It was so effective that Tom recalled other pig finishers asking what they were feeding them only to be baffled by whatever ‘goodie’ was.

We might not be able to feed pigs waste from domestic kitchens today, as a legacy of BSE, but the old principle of reusing waste and by-products will no doubt be a big part of farming going forward.

The FAO estimates that between 30% and 40% of food waste occurs before it reaches the market, with most losses occurring during storage, processing and transportation, meaning there could be considerable potential to increase the volume of livestock feed, which once was a by-product from another industry.

Irish agriculture already has a great story to tell in terms of what it is doing. Our less-intensive, grass-based farming systems already are the envy of many internationally but work can always be done to build further on that.

At the recent launch of the new Signpost programme, we heard how more and more farmers are coming to their advisors asking what they can do to make their businesses even more sustainable.

I must give a big ‘thank you’ to our five Signpost farmers: Tim Leader, Joe Carroll, Tomas O’Leary, Richard Long and Tom Barry, as well as all their advisors, as they end their year of updates with a review of their progress over 2022.

You will see these in the paper and posted online on the Irish Examiner Farming hub throughout the month of December.

I know how much readers have enjoyed their stories, and some have even been inspired to try a few of the practices mentioned.

Teagasc has ambitious plans for the next era of the Signpost programme, setting the target of getting 50,000 farmers through the programme by 2050.

However, at the root of it all, farmers need to be adequately supported to give them the confidence to take the next brave steps — whatever those may be.