€1.7m paid to farmers in first year of EID tag subsidy scheme

Over €1.7m has been paid out to approximately 58,000 farmers under year one of the bovine electronic identification (EID) tag subsidy scheme.
The scheme was introduced to assist farmers in transitioning to the new mandatory EID system which requires that all calves born after July 1, 2022, must be identified with a tag set that includes an EID tag.
Under the scheme, which runs from 2022 to 2024, farmers will receive €1 towards the cost of each new EID tag set purchased, up to a maximum of €100.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that EID tagging will "deliver a substantial improvement in the bovine identification system for farmers, livestock marts, slaughter plants, export assembly centres, and veterinarians".
"This initiative aligns with and supports the Food Vision 2030 objective that Ireland will become a world leader in sustainable food systems, enhancing consumer trust in our food systems," Mr McConalogue said.
"Further, it will lead to a safer working environment for all stakeholders with less reliance on manual checking of bovine tag numbers, and herd keepers and livestock marts will save time in the event of misread animals or mismatched passports," he added.