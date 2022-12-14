Milk and meat production forecast to decline over the next decade

A slowdown in the production growth of major EU agricultural sectors has been forecast over the next decade, with milk and meat production expected to decline.

The EU agricultural outlook for 2022 to 2032 highlights that the agriculture sector’s resilience has been “heavily tested” in the last two years.

On top of trade disruptions and increased commodity prices caused by the post-Covid recovery, the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to higher prices of inputs and energy. As a result, food inflation soared and trade was further disrupted.

Moreover, climate change is resulting in more frequent adverse and extreme weather events, and animal disease outbreaks.

In light of these disruptions, combined with changes in consumption trends, EU analysis is forecasting a slowdown in production growth.

Speaking at the EU Agricultural Outlook conference as he presented the report’s key findings, Pierluigi Londero of DG Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission, said that it is clear European agriculture is under pressure, due to the unprecedented challenges.

He added that this is not just of concern to farmers, but is something that is relevant for all of society.

“But we also have positive stories,” Mr Londero said, pointing to organic farming, in particular, being on a “steep rise” across Europe, “and we hope that can continue in the future”.

According to the report, the adoption of more sustainable farming practices across the EU will impact future development in the EU dairy sector.

As extensive production is favoured to address environmental concerns, dairy herds are expected to decline and lead to a decrease of EU milk production by 0.2% per year by 2032.

However, this will not jeopardise the EU’s position as the largest global dairy supplier, the report said.

Meanwhile, EU consumption could remain relatively stable in the future.

Meat production is expected to be more efficient and more environmentally friendly in the coming years, with organic and extensive production systems on the rise, the report forecasts.

However, despite this, a decline of 1.5kg per capita per year is expected in the consumption of meat in the EU, with beef to be particularly affected, and pigmeat partly substituted by poultry.

The total EU cow herd is set to decrease by 2.8m heads — just over 9% — with varying situations across EU countries.

After the high level in 2022, the price of beef is expected to come down again due to a more balanced supply and demand.