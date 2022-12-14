GLAS+ advance payments of €3.41m issuing this week

These payments will issue to those GLAS participants who undertook "exceptional environmental commitments".
GLAS, and its successor scheme, ACRES, "provide a means by which we can encourage and support farmers to adapt to more sustainable methods of farming".

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 09:10
Kathleen O'Sullivan

GLAS+ advance payments of €3.41m under the Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) will commence this week.

These payments will issue to those GLAS participants who undertook "exceptional environmental commitments" and are accordingly rewarded under GLAS with an additional annual payment of up to €2,000 in respect of 2022, with this element of the scheme known as GLAS+.

Announcing the issuing of the payments, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that over 2,852 GLAS participants will benefit.

"This payment of €3.41m will bring the total payments made to date in respect of GLAS to over €1.32bn," Mr McConalogue said.

"I am also pleased to note that over 88.7% of GLAS participants have now been paid their advance payment in respect of their 2022 GLAS commitments.” 

Mr McConalogue added that GLAS, and its successor scheme, ACRES, "provide a means by which we can encourage and support farmers to adapt to more sustainable methods of farming".

"I am very pleased to confirm that the ACRES scheme has been extremely popular with farmers which illustrates farmers' commitment to playing a leadership role in meeting our environmental and biodiversity ambitions," he said.

“The scheme closed for applications at midnight on Wednesday, December 7. In total, there [were] just over 46,000 applications submitted and we will be in touch with applicants for the scheme in early 2023.”

Thousands of farmers to 'suffer income losses in 2023' as increased funding is urged for oversubscribed ACRES 

<p>ICOS has warned that if legislation is to be pushed through "without revision, farmers will be faced with decreased availability of anti-parasitic products, and generally increased costs". </p>

ICOS urges for measures in vet meds bill to be revised

