'Haphazard approach' to wild deer management has 'brought us to crisis point'

A "haphazard approach" to the management of wild deer has "brought us to the crisis point we now find ourselves in", the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has said.

The INHFA is calling on Government to address the "concerning" increase and spread of deer, which in some areas, the association said, "is a significant factor in the spread of bovine TB".

INHFA president Vincent Roddy has stressed the need for a coordinated approach by all state bodies "to address this problem".

"Due to increased afforestation and lack of correct management of our wild deer population over many years, the deer population has increased exponentially," the INHFA said.

"This increase is seen not just in upland areas, which would be their natural habitat, but is now spreading to many other areas of the country."

Deer management structure

At a recent Oireachtas committee discussion on bovine TB, the INHFA outlined its proposal that a "proper deer management structure be put in place".

"This would involve the provision of suitable state land designated as habitat for deer," the INHFA said.

"The land would have to be capable of sustaining the deer, and needs to be properly fenced in order to ensure that the animals are kept within the designated area.

"Part of correct deer management would involve a properly organised and supervised cull to be carried out, although this might not be a popular move with some members of the public, it is necessary to help maintain the health of the wild deer population."

Mr Roddy said that it is a role for the state and specifically the National Parks and Wildlife Service, that have national parks in the counties where there is a high population of deer.

"These parks would need to be properly fenced for deer and involve a commitment to maintain fences as part of any state support package for the NPWS," Mr Roddy added.

Ideology

The INHFA said that any call or proposal to introduce wolves or the lynx as a means to address the problem "was scathing on those that are suggesting this".

“Proponents of this are driven by a rewilding ideology and using the deer problem as a means to deliver on this," Mr Roddy claimed.

"Those suggesting this are fully aware of the consequences of re-introducing predators such as wolves or lynx who won’t go chasing down deer when there are much easier options provided by sheep and younger cattle."

Mr Roddy pointed to other European countries where there has been a "clear plan" in the management of wild deer.

"In Ireland, we have seen a haphazard approach to the management of wild deer which has brought us to the crisis point we now find ourselves in," he said.

"This crisis now requires active state involvement and not the fantasy ideology of new predators.”