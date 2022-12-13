ICOS urges for measures in vet meds bill to be revised

ICOS has urged for the Minister for Agriculture to revise aspects of the veterinary medicines bill to ensure that "fair and competitive conditions" are upheld when it is enforced.

According to ICOS, Minister Charlie McConalogue must use his discretion to adjust the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill, in order to ensure that elements of the bill, "which would inhibit competition, can be ruled out".

In recent weeks, new rules requiring a veterinary prescription to dispense anti-parasitic medicines and the introduction of mandatory electronic prescriptions which were scheduled to take effect from December 1 were delayed indefinitely by the Department of Agriculture.

Disadvantages co-ops

ICOS livestock and environmental executive Ray Doyle said that if non-vets cannot prescribe veterinary medicines - ruling out designated responsible persons in co-ops and licensed merchants - then all co-op branches will be "negatively impacted by the bill".

This is because "farmers will need to have prescriptions in place for all anti-parasitic products before they could purchase from their co-op branch".

"This clearly disadvantages co-ops and independent merchants where, for example, a vet writing a prescription has the obvious first opportunity to fill and dispense the product, before a co-op has an opportunity to dispense it," Mr Doyle said.

"This will strip out the co-op or independent licensed merchant from what is a reasonable, fair market entitlement, it will remove footfall, and it will remove freedom of choice for farmers."

Remote prescribing

Mr Doyle said that ICOS has suggested to Mr McConalogue that veterinary surgeons should be exempted from having to call to farmers directly if they are prescribing anti-parasitic medicines.

"This is based on their knowledge of data sources for these products and how they are intended to be used," Mr Doyle said.

"Remote prescribing of anti-parasitics can and should be allowed by the legislation and it is this more measured and reasonable approach that the minister must deliver upon.

"Prescribing anti-parasitic products contributes generally to animal health; it does not typically involve any emergency for the animal and there are no human resistance issues with these products.

"Therefore, the threshold of knowledge required to enable a vet to accurately prescribe is lower and this can be the basis for remote prescription."

Mr Doyle has warned that if legislation is to be pushed through "without revision, farmers will be faced with decreased availability of anti-parasitic products, and generally increased costs".

"There will be serious economic effects for rural Ireland, from Carndonagh to Caherciveen," he said.

"The sustainability of the co-op store network, independent merchants, and veterinary pharmacists will be undermined as a key pillar of their offering will be diminished."

ICOS said it has requested an immediate meeting with Mr McConalogue, to seek amendments to this legislation "in the interests of rural jobs, fair treatment, and farmers' best interests".