Strong demand delivers an early Christmas bonus for finishers

Strong demand for finished heifers at the factories is delivering an early Christmas bonus for the producers with stock ready to supply this week.

Hitting a €5/kg base price is indicative of the markets for beef and the increased pressure on the processors to source sufficient stock to fill their orders as the competition between the factories drives the prices upwards.

Although the weekly intake at the factories continues to tighten, as was expected, it is still ahead of 2021 by more than 1,000 head/week, having slipped back from a lead of 3,000 head/week.

Last week, supplies of both steers and heifers slipped under the same week for last year, while the intake of cows continued well ahead of 2021 level, maintaining a lead of more than 2,000 head/week to benefit from the record prices for the category which are continuing.

However, there are variations around the country on both the demand for stock at individual factories and the prices being paid, two factors which appear to be closely related and dictating the returns to producers from these plants.

There is nothing unusual in hearing that the trade is stronger for supplies in the midlands and upper regions of the country and as a consequence, the prices are equally stronger for supplies in these areas.

As the rising tide lifts all boats, while variations exist, across the country all categories of stock are benefiting from 5-10 cents/kg improvement this week as the processing sector builds up stocks approaching the final week of operation pre-Christmas.

The base for steers is ranging 485-490 cents/kg in general, with up to 495 cents/kg being paid in some deals and rumours abounding of a minority of suppliers holding out for 500 cents/kg, while very hard to achieve.

The trade is sharper for the heifers. Against the general base being quoted of 490-495 cents/kg, it is understood that very few heifers are being supplied to the factories this week for less than 500 cents/kg and some are securing a few cents/kg more before parting with their stock.

The cow prices are at 460 cents/kg for R's this week while the good continental cows are making 480 cents/kg in general and some suppliers reporting more being paid for the heavy well-finished continentals.

Total intake for last week was 36,200 head, which was 1,500 more than the same week last year.

The composition of the kill was steers at 11,821, heifers 9,851, cows 11,125 and young bulls 2,943. Both the steers and heifers are behind last year, while the cows continue well ahead.