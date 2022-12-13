Pig prices up nearly 40%

Pig prices increased by 38.8% over the 12 months to October this year, according to the new figures from the CSO.

On a monthly basis, compared to September this year, pig prices increased by 0.3% in October.

Overall, the Irish pig sector enjoyed high profitability in 2019 and 2020, with a negative profitability in 2021 and 2022.

The CSO's release comes as Teagasc published its annual review and outlook for 2023 report, in which economists said that pig prices throughout 2022 rose gradually over the course of the year to reduce monthly losses.

Nevertheless, despite this increase and significant state support to the sector in 2022, the average pig farm will have incurred losses approaching €422,000 this year, Teagasc said.

Improvements in 2023 expected

Pig prices are forecast to continue to improve in 2023.

A 22% increase in pig prices is forecast and this would restore profitability in the sector to a more normal level, Teagasc economists said.

Pig production is expected to fall slightly in 2023 as an outcome of the contraction of the sow herd that occurred in 2022.

According to Teagasc, the outlook for the Irish pig price is going to be driven by two main factors: Chinese pigmeat demand, and EU pigmeat supply.

An effect of reduced EU supply and increased Chinese demand is expected to be felt in the market from March or April 2023 onwards, leading to the EU and Irish pig price seeing a steady rise in quarter two of the year, to reach a plateau by mid-summer, with a further moderate increase in quarter three to quarter four, Teagasc said.

Support Irish pork this Christmas

Following an "extremely difficult" 18 months for pig farmers that led to some closing their doors due to the increases in input costs, consumers are being urged to support Irish pork this Christmas.

“The traditional ham is a feature on our Christmas dinner tables. I would ask that when you make your trip to the supermarket or shop online, choose Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish ham with the Bord Bia logo clearly displayed,” Irish Farmers' Association pig chairman Roy Gallie said in recent weeks.

“When you pick up your ham, pack of rashers, or pork chops, choose the product with the Bord Bia logo and conscientiously buy Irish this Christmas."

Inputs rise by nearly 35%

Overall, figures from the CSO show that agricultural input prices were up by nearly 35% in October this year, compared to October 2021.

In the last 12 months, fertiliser prices rose by over 97%, energy by over 41%, and feed prices by over 32%.

Output prices increased by 26% over the last year, with milk rising by 44%, and cereal by 47%.

Cattle prices increased by nearly 11%, while sheep prices decreased by nearly 2%.

Poultry saw a 7% price increase when compared to October 2021, and egg prices increased by nearly 28%.