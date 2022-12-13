Milk prices likely to fall by 15% in 2023

Milk prices are likely to fall by 15% in 2023, as global milk production growth resumes and demand growth eases, according to Teagasc economists.

In a new report published by Teagasc on Tuesday, it is forecast that the average milk price in 2023 should still be sufficient to cover the production cost increases experienced over the last 18 months.

Nevertheless, margins will remain high in 2023, and there should be a return to growth in milk production of perhaps 4%, Teagasc expects.

While dairy farm incomes are forecast to be lower in 2023, the expected average dairy farm income of €104,000 would still be one of the highest recorded.

In 2022, dairy farms achieved dramatically higher incomes.

The average income on dairy farms is likely to be up by 50% on the 2021 level.

This increase would take the average dairy farm income figure to €148,000, according to Teagasc.

Due to the lack of growth in global milk supplies this year, Irish dairy farmers benefitted from a 44% increase in milk prices.

Milk production costs were about 8c per litre - or 30% higher - in 2022.

Irish milk production in 2022 was, more or less, in line with the 2021 level, with dry conditions over the summer of 2022 limiting grass availability, according to Teagasc.

2023 forecast for other sectors

Cattle prices are forecast to increase in 2023, and particularly during the first quarter of the year.

Stable volumes of beef production (domestically and in key export destinations) are expected to constrain rising cattle prices in the second half of 2023.

The forecast is that average finished cattle prices will be 4% percent higher in 2023 and that young cattle prices will increase by 5% in 2023.

The availability of additional support under Pillar II of the new CAP will benefit cattle producers, Teagasc said.

Average incomes are forecast to rise on cattle farms in 2023, with an increase of 11% in prospect for cattle rearing farms to €9,700, and an increase of 2% for other cattle farms to €17,300.

Meanwhile, lamb prices are forecast to increase by 2%, on average, in 2023.

On farms with mainly sheep, incomes will continue to be boosted by the receipt of payments from CAP Pillar II schemes.

In 2023, these payments will be from the new Sheep Improvement Scheme.

With a forecast 4% increase in costs, the average income on sheep farms in 2023 is forecast to decline by 2%, leaving the average income at just under €19,500.

For cereal, prices are forecast to be lower in 2023.

The high cereal yields achieved in 2022 are unlikely to be repeated in 2023, Teagasc said.

There is likely to be little relief on the cost side, but some additional support under the new CAP will provide some benefit, such as the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme and additional protein payments.

Overall, the average tillage income in 2023 is forecast to fall by 48% to €33,000.

For pigs, prices are forecast to continue to improve in 2023.

A 22% increase in pig prices is forecast and this would restore profitability in the sector to a more normal level, according to Teagasc.

Pig production is expected to fall slightly in 2023 as an outcome of the contraction of the sow herd that occurred in 2022.