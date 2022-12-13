'Few signs of any relief' in 2023 from high production costs this year

There are "few signs of any relief" in 2023 from the high production costs that were experienced in 2022.

Teagasc economists, in a new outlook report published on Tuesday, forecast no significant change in production costs across all farm sectors next year.

In 2022, farmers faced considerable uncertainty relating to input and output prices, which had an impact on production decisions, Teagasc said.

This uncertainty was largely driven by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine which had immediate consequences for the energy, fertiliser and feed markets and subsequently also had an impact on farm output prices.

In 2023, the uncertainties created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are likely to remain, Teagasc forecasts.

Global economic growth rates are set to slow, with some regions moving into recession. This could have some negative impact on food demand.

Looking at the forecast for average input prices in 2023 relative to the average in 2022, fuel prices may fall slightly, but feed prices are likely to be higher, according to Teagasc.

While it is difficult to forecast how fertiliser prices will develop, very little change is expected for the annual average fertiliser price for the fertiliser year which starts in October and ends in September.

Dairy farm incomes

The outcome for farm incomes was mixed in 2022, according to Teagasc.

Dairy farms achieved dramatically higher incomes in 2022, along with tillage farms, compared with last year.

Meanwhile, incomes on cattle farms, sheep farms and pig farms are estimated to have been lower in 2022 than in 2021.

On dairy farms, a significant increase in income in 2022 is estimated to have occurred, with the average Irish dairy farm income likely to be up by 50% on the 2021 level.

This increase would take the average dairy farm income figure to €148,000, according to Teagasc economists.

Irish dairy farmers have benefitted from a 44% increase in milk prices due to the lack of growth in global milk supplies this year.

However, on average, milk production costs were about 8c per litre (30%) higher in 2022.

Irish milk production in 2022 was, more or less, in line with the 2021 level, with dry conditions over the summer of 2022 limiting grass availability.

Other systems

The average income on cattle rearing farms is estimated to be down 20% in 2022, as higher production costs more than offset the benefit of higher cattle prices.

The average cattle rearing farm income is estimated to be €8,700 in 2022. This decline is forecast despite the positive influence of the Fodder Support Scheme on farm incomes.

The combination of higher finished cattle prices and the contribution from the Fodder Support Scheme has offset most of the increase in production costs on cattle other farms, Teagasc said.

However, the average income for cattle other farms in 2022 is estimated to be down 2% in 2022 to about €16,900.

Sheep farms benefitted from higher lamb prices in 2022, which remain at record levels, and payments via the Fodder Support Scheme, but have also had to deal with higher production costs.

The receipt of payments from participation in the Sheep Welfare Scheme boosted gross output, but was not sufficient to cover the input cost increases, according to Teagasc.

The average income on sheep farms is estimated to be down 4% in 2022. This would bring the average sheep farm income back to about €19,800 in 2022.

Pig prices rose gradually over the course of 2022 to reduce monthly losses. Nevertheless, despite this increase and significant state support to the sector in 2022, the average pig farm will have incurred losses approaching €422,000 in 2022.

For the tillage system, favourable weather led to higher yields and favourable moisture content in 2022 for most crops. However, winter barley yields were lower due to virus impacts.

Tight global grain supplies and uncertainty regarding export potential from Ukraine boosted cereal prices at harvest time.

Even allowing for the rise in production costs, it is estimated that average tillage farm income is up 10% at about €64,000 in 2022, according to the outlook report.