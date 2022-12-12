Minister speaks of need to be 'flexible and adaptive' in CAP implementation

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has underlined the need for flexibility on the part of both member states and the European Commission as Ireland begins to implement its new CAP Strategic Plan.

Speaking ahead of this week's Agrifish council meeting in Brussels, Mr McConalogue said that Ireland was fortunate to be in the first batch of plans approved by the European Commission in August this year, however, preparing the plan in "such a challenging timeframe was very difficult".

"There will be a need for flexibility in the early years as we introduce the processes to meet the requirements of the new delivery model," Mr McConalogue said.

“For example, the Area Monitoring System will be a step-change for farmers and for member state administrations.

"This will require all farmers to engage with and become familiar with new processes, and to react in a timely manner to any queries raised by my department.

"We will assist farmers in this process and I know the advisory service will play an important role too. However, we will need to be flexible and adaptive in this and other areas as we work through the initial phases of strategic plan implementation."

Mr McConalogue added that the implementation of the CAP must be "farmer-friendly", which provides farmers with "maximum clarity as we move towards a new system".

Being discussed at this week's meeting in Brussels includes the market situation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr McConalogue said that while the Government has moved to address the input price challenges faced by farmers through targeted supports, he remains "concerned in relation to the price and availability of fertilisers, and its potential impact on the 2023 harvest".

“I will continue support measures into 2023, but this is a situation that must remain under ongoing and close scrutiny," he added.

Animal welfare legislation

Commenting on planned discussions on EU animal welfare legislation at the meeting, Mr McConalogue said that Ireland acknowledges the need for a review.

"EU animal welfare legislation has been in place for some time. It is essential that any new legislative proposals should be informed by science, using the most up-to-date scientific knowledge," he said.

"As new proposals are prepared, it will also be essential to avoid negative impacts on the operation of the single market.”

The meeting will also include discussions on front-of-pack labelling, the current state of play of the relegation on geographical indications and quality schemes across the EU, and the directive on the sustainable use of pesticides.