€28m in BDGP payments begin issuing to 14,500 suckler farmers

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 15:40
Kathleen O'Sullivan

€28m in payments under the 2022 Beef Data and Genomics Programmes (BDGP) have begun issuing to 14,500 sucklers farmers.

A one-year transitional Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) for 2022 saw 16,524 of the original BDGP I scheme’s participants opt to continue in the scheme for 2022, while the second tranche of the original programme, BDGP II, has 1,402 participants. 

This year represents the final year for both schemes as they will be replaced by the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme in 2023.

Income support

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the BDGP has been a "critical income support" for beef and suckler farmers since its inception.

“I am very pleased that payments have commenced under the really important BDGP scheme which has brought about reductions in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions while also introducing genetic technology into the national herd thus improving farm profitability," he added.

These payments are in addition to the over €42m that issued recently under the 2022 BEEP-S and Dairy Beef schemes to over 30,000 participants. 

Further BDGP payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as more farmers verify their compliance with the 2022 scheme requirements.

The minister urged participating farmers to return all surveys and genotyping samples and/or complete the carbon navigator update as soon as possible to facilitate payments.

