€28m in BDGP payments begin issuing to 14,500 suckler farmers

€28m in payments under the 2022 Beef Data and Genomics Programmes (BDGP) have begun issuing to 14,500 sucklers farmers.

A one-year transitional Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) for 2022 saw 16,524 of the original BDGP I scheme’s participants opt to continue in the scheme for 2022, while the second tranche of the original programme, BDGP II, has 1,402 participants.