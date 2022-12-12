60% of farmers say they have a poor work-life balance due to the number of hours they are required to work on their farms, while one in three would not recommend farming as a lifestyle to family or friends.

FRS Farm Relief is predicting farm labour challenges in 2023, on the back of limited work permits, a move towards full employment, and rising costs.

Two out of three Irish farmers are finding it difficult to secure sufficient labour for their farms, a new survey from FRS has revealed.

Meanwhile, three out of four farmers agree that it is difficult to find labour with the skills they require for their farms.

97% of Irish farmers agreed that leaving their farm in safe hands when they were not there was a priority, while 91% cited access to peak time (spring/summer) labour support as a priority, 90% wanted access to qualified vetted labour, and 83% to improved expertise in the area of on-farm sustainability.

One in two farmers also said they were willing to provide increased premiums / higher hourly rates to secure consistent, qualified labour.

In the last year, the most common uses of external farm labour have been hoof care (70% of Irish farms), machinery work (69%), milking (68%), cow pregnancy scanning (65%), artificial insemination (53%), and freeze branding (53%).

When it comes to those farms looking for labour support to reduce emissions, eight out of 10 would need it for grassland management, the same number for energy efficiency improvements, 56% for planting hedgerows/trees, and 54% for soil optimisation.

The survey also found that four out of five Irish farmers also believe the 'green agenda' will have a negative impact on the viability of their farms, and six out of 10 feel farmers will require more external labour on farms to address the new emissions reductions.

Meanwhile, 55% expect they will require knowledge supports to reduce emissions on their farms.

Eye-opener

Speaking about the research, Colin Donnery, group chief executive of FRS Network said: “As this survey highlights, a significant majority of Irish farmers have experienced difficulties securing sufficient labour for their farms this year. Two-thirds of Irish farmers have encountered this problem.

"Another three out of four say they can’t find labour with all the skills they need.

“This is the first time a survey of this detail on farm labour has been undertaken and these are startingly figures.

"To have so many farmers finding the situation so difficult this year should come as an eye-opener to anyone who is concerned about the productivity of Irish agriculture and the welfare of the Irish farming community."

Mr Donnery said that "unfortunately, this situation is unlikely to improve in the short term".

"FRS Farm Relief is forecasting an even more challenging year for farm labour in 2023," he said.

"The rise to near full employment in the country, coupled with rising costs across the economy will have serious implications for the market and ultimately will be felt by farms across Ireland.

"This is further exacerbated by the limited number of permits that have been provided for agricultural workers to come to Ireland – only 150 were made available in 2022."

Mr Donnery said that there will have to be "concerted action" from Government to increase the supply of farm labour, and to ensure there is sufficient labour available for farms all over Ireland that need it, highlighting that the need for further support on farms is likely to grow in the face of the new emission requirements that have been introduced.