Irish Examiner wins agri-industry journalism award

The Irish Examiner's Farming Editor Rachel Martin has won a prestigious Agri Guild Journalism Award for her writing on climate change.

The awards were held in Kildare last night and recognised excellence in writing and reporting on agricultural issues.

Ms Martin was shortlisted in the Best Climate Change Reporting category alongside Irish Examiner Farming reporter Kathleen O'Sullivan.

Ms Martin was named winner for her analysis writing: 'Are we scaling back at a time when millions could go hungry?'

More than 200 entries were received for this year’s awards and were reviewed by an independent judging panel.

The Guild of Agricultural Journalists' annual awards ceremony took takes place at the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare and were sponsored by FBD.