Denis Lehane: Harry's book could be a right disaster for a farmer like me

While it might well be the season to be jolly, it's definitely the season to flog a book.

Books of all makes and models are in high demand in December; any old half-written effort that you wouldn't look twice at in July, can suddenly become a masterpiece when viewed through the prism of Christmas.

A few years back, I launched a book on farming in December, expecting it would sell well, but never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to do as well as it did.

A best-seller in my local shop for the duration of the month, in the finish, I told Sheila to close the door early if demand outstripped supply.

This year, it's the turn of Prince Harry of Buckingham Palace to launch his effort. And while, not in the same league as the excellent books of mine, still, I wish Harry all the best.

It's not easy to write a book, especially when the biro you pull from your pocket has a broken nib - it can be a struggle.

But take it from me, Harry, I'm sure you did fine.

Sadly, for Harry, he missed the Christmas boat. His book won't now be out until early January, or sometime, so he missed the most lucrative season of the year - I guess mistakes and errors needed to be rectified.

For every Shakespeare and Longfellow, there are thousands of fellows like Harry, and indeed, myself; bluffers to the game - chances - who write books with no writing pedigree to speak of. But that's ok; it takes all types.

Anyhow, I hear the royal household in the UK are beside themselves with worry as to what Harry might include. And indeed, I'm worried myself for I bumped into Harry a few times over the years, and I for one could do without the publicity that might come of it.

I remember one day in particular when Harry's Rolls swung into the yard and he wanted me to help him become a normal plain Joe.

He was sick of being a snob, you see, and was handing back royal titles faster than you or I might hand back an undercooked chicken supper.

So, in an effort to ground the lad, I took him to a cattle mart up there in North Cork to meet farmers and try and get him associated with the right type of people.

During the day, I noticed him fiddling with his jacket buttons a lot. Yerra, all the male royals are at it. Continuously fiddling with the buttons of their jackets.

And while this might be fine in the Palace of Versailles or the Taj Mahal, it's a different matter entirely at a busy cattle mart.

An eagle-eyed auctioneer took Harry's fidgeting as a bid, and by the end of the day, Harry Spencer had purchased 12 dry cows and three hungry calves.

When the news was broken to Harry, he broke down in tears because he didn't think to bring his chequebook.

And naturally enough, I didn't help matters, for I said a few things directly to Harry that weren't in keeping with royal protocol, but on the plus side, it did introduce Harry to some very good earthy language.

Yerra, I was sorry after for saying what I did. But he was responsible for a right mess that I now had to sort out.

Knowing the manager of this particular mart very well, Seamus and me came to an arrangement whereby the Queen herself would foot the bill, on the understanding that the 12 dry cows could be shipped out that very evening. The calves would travel later when they were after a hearty meal.

Harry's adventure in North Cork is an episode I would like to forget, but I'm worried now with the tell-all book out soon, that it might be included.

And to be honest with you, as you'll know from reading my weekly column, the less publicity, the better, has always been my motto for all things relating to my farming life.