Herd Management: Watch out for respiratory issues in wintery weather

The last few weeks have been extremely mild for November and December. However, as I write, we are experiencing a dramatic drop in temperature.

We have recently seen some very warm days with colder nights and the variation in temperatures has proved challenging with many reports of respiratory issues in all ages of cattle on beef and dairy herds.

It is so hard to get ventilation right in sheds. It is so dependent on the direction of the wind on any given day along with shelter from surrounding buildings, etc.

Too much shelter and you end up with stale air causing issues and too little shelter, and you have a draft causing issues.

Low air currents under doors can often be an issue, while in some cases vented sheeting can be a problem -a good deep bed of straw is a good start for calves in this environment.

Getting good air movement in sheds

There have been many debates regarding shed design and the type of sheeting etc that gives the best ventilation. Location in a yard, exposure to prevailing winds, height and pitch of the shed, height of walls and doors, animal population and many other factors determine the effectiveness of ventilation.

The key, though, is airflow. Creating a natural movement of air, where the air comes in at an appropriate point in the shed and then has a route out of the shed.

As I mentioned above, vented sheeting can often be detrimental to good ventilation, especially in calf accommodation. It causes a trickle of air into the shed and can create cold drafts for the cattle.

I have seen many really good calf creep areas where the side sheeting has been offset outside the wall and running down 16-18 inches below the top of the wall. This results in the air hitting the wall and taking an upward trajectory.

Once there is a canopy on the shed then this upward-moving air will continue to rise and escape through the canopy. This creates a chimney effect pulling any stale air off the animals.

In existing sheds where airflow is poor, then you may need to take temporary measures to improve ventilation. Doors may need to be opened.

Where draughts are coming in, then the addition of a gale breaker may be helpful. Simply placing big bales of straw on the ground to block air can be a temporary solution and attaching some rubber belting or mats to the bottom of the doors can be a permanent solution.

Clipping backs and tails

Clipping cattle is an excellent way of helping them to regulate their body temperature while indoors. In the warmer weather conditions we have been having lately, cattle have been sweating in sheds.

Animals that sweat are more stressed and are always much dirtier. It really is well worth clipping three strips along the backs of beef cattle with a lot of hair, right up to the head and also clipping their tails clean.

The results will be plain to see within days as you will see less sweat, and cattle will start to clean off all over. Releasing heat and making cattle much more comfortable in the shed will undoubtedly help animals to perform better and avoid respiratory issues due to overheating.

Clipping cattle before using a pour-on to treat for parasites also helps the product to penetrate the skin faster and more effectively. Get the clippers oiled up and in action to improve animal health, performance and comfort.

If you don’t have clippers, there are many great value options out there, with many now opting for battery ones with excellent clipping time between charging.

Bedding young calves

Straw is virtually the only farm input which has not gone up in price this year, and there is still nothing better to keep young calves warm and cosy.

You can have all the ventilation and airflow discussed above, but it is also essential to have a clean and dry bed for calves to nest down in.

Regular fresh straw in the bed will keep them dry and clean and again aid the prevention of illness.

Water supply and quality

If cattle are warm in sheds, then they will require a good source of water to help cool down.

An added issue this year is the amount of very dry silages being fed, particularly second cuts. When consuming these, cattle will also require extra water. Meal feeding will also result in more water being drunk.

Access to a big enough water trough with a sufficient supply of clean water is so important to animal performance. Aim to inspect troughs daily and clean them regularly in order to maintain feed intake and performance.

Forecasted frost may supply new challenges of frozen pipes, prepare for this eventuality.