Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list.
A clean rack of straw is the best roughage to feed to calves.

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Monday, November 12 - Sunday, November 18

All stock

  • Many cattle are overheating indoors with the recent mild spell - consider clipping strips of hair along their backs and clean off their tails Open doors etc where possible to improve ventilation in sheds.
  • Pneumonia is very common, keep a close eye on recently housed or weaned stock, in particular. It may be worth your while to implement a vaccination programme.

Sucklers

  • Many calves and weanlings are coughing - monitor this carefully as you may need to treat the group.
  • Autumn calves should be creep-fed where possible at this stage. This will make it a little easier to get their mothers back in calf.
  • A good quality creep ration will help to develop the young rumen and encourage them to increase their dry matter intake in addition to milk. A clean rack of straw is the best roughage to feed to calves, hay is not great for rumen development in young calves. Offer good quality silage also as the more dry matter you can get into young calves the faster the rumen will develop.
  • Start feeding a good quality dry cow mineral at least four to five weeks before calving commences. If you had issues around calving last spring, then discuss them before implementing your dry cow management strategy.

Beef cattle

  • Feed sufficient protein to young stock to grow frame.
  • Keep finishing stock on a steady plain of high-energy nutrition to achieve an efficient and fast finish.

Dairy

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in autumn-calvers. Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this as we are now halfway through November and AI season for autumn 2023 calving is underway.
  • Early spring-calving cows are now dry, and most will be dried off in the next two weeks. Set up a dry cow diet appropriate to prepare these cows for their next lactation.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Irish Examiner Farming Editor Rachel Martin receives her Agri Guild Journalism award.

Irish Examiner wins agri-industry journalism award

READ NOW
Farming
Latest

