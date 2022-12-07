Do you know your (carbon) number?

Many of us might struggle to recall our mobile number at times, but a soon a new number could be top of the minds of Irish farmers.

A new algorithm-based digital sustainability platform will soon allow farmers to accurately gauge the real-time carbon emissions and sequestration on their farms and see the impact that various actions would have on “their number”.

Speaking at the launch of Teagasc's new Cimate Action Strategy in Ashtown on Thursday, Dr Siobhán Jordan, Head of Technology Transfer and Commercialisation at Teagasc, explained the tool, which is still in development, would be based on “gold standard methodology” that is “truly reflective of Irish farming practices”.

The idea is that the software will allow advisors to benchmark individual farms and support the development of a carbon plan for the farm, support its implementation and track the farm’s progress along the way.

Dr Jordan said: “Every farmer will have the opportunity, not just to engage with where the sector is at in terms of its emissions profile and its emissions challenges but what does that mean for the individual farmer? And that’s really important to make sure that the farmer puts the right actions in place for their farm.

“It will help farmers to see their current emissions profile but to also see what scenarios and what actions will give the best outcomes and therefore, allow for the optimisation of an action plan for that farm as a result.”

To avoid duplication and conflicting results from different state and regulatory bodies, the resource will be a collaboration between Teagasc, ICBF and Bord Bia.

Siobhan Kavanagh, communications and engagement specialist for the Signpost programme, said the platform would be co-designed with farmers and advisors.

“This infrastructure will ensure that farms are based with results based on the same calculations,” she said.

Benefits included minimising human error and duplication in entering the same data multiple times across multiple systems.

Dr Siobhán Jordan, Head of Technology Transfer and Commercialisation at Teagasc, said: “It’s very much about supporting farmers to know their starting point, or baseline number, in terms of carbon emissions and removals and to help them and their advisors establish areas for action.”

She explained that data was now generated in almost every aspect of modern farming.

“But there is a real desire that farmers can use these numbers to better manage their businesses,” she said.

“…Subject to a farmer’s permission, existing data can be collected from multiple sources automatically and analysed in real-time using the Teagasc scientific algorithms to determine the farm’s baseline.

“That’s where the decision support tool can support planning with ‘what if’ scenarios to identify opportunities to reduce emissions and enhance removals, so a farmers can clearly know the difference if he spreads protected urea, for example.

“These in turn, can contribute to the action plans that can be implemented on farms. The farmer and advisor can then monitor, record and review to establish and re-establish a new annual baseline.”

On foot of that information, participants will then be able to select the actions or approaches they wish to take.

The implementation will then be supported over a three-year plan.

Mr Lawlor explained that the additional 30 members of staff recruited as part of the new Signpost programme will largely be deployed in this area.

He explained that it was important that farmers could be proud of their own individual effort and their role in the collective efforts of farmers in achieving the net emissions targets for the sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “Ireland has some excellent databases, which this platform will leverage to build a tool for farmers and advisors to benchmark current emissions on an individual farm and make a plan to reduce these.

“So, each farmer will be in a position to; ‘Know my Number - Make my Plan’. In time, the platform will also include carbon sequestration in soils, woodlands, forests and hedgerows. This will be a key national resource for the future.”