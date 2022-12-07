Support for farmer exemption from zoned land tax

Support for farmer exemption from zoned land tax

Land is being zoned is "through a desktop study being done by the local authorities".

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 15:57
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Opposition TDs have supported farmers’ calls for their land to be excluded from the residential zoned land tax.

Speaking to members of the media at the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association AGM in Co Limerick on Monday, Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy said that the “difficulty is that some land shouldn’t be zoned; if the land isn’t available for development, then it shouldn’t be zoned”.

“I don’t think the farmland that is in agricultural use should be zoned for construction,” said Mr Carthy.

“As a rural TD, one of the big problems we have in terms of seeing new housing developments emerge is that the existing zoned land isn’t available because it’s being farmed, and other land that is available isn’t zoned.

“There needs to be a rebalancing there.”

Raising the issue in the Dáil also this week was independent TD Sean Canney, who said that the way land is being zoned is “through a desktop study being done by the local authorities”.

“They are not looking on the ground or talking to owners to see whether the land will become available,” said Mr Canney.

“In many small rural towns around the country, farmers are farming right up to the town boundaries and beyond. They are now being caught up in this residential tax, even though they are not hoarding land.

“Their land has been zoned by the local authority without their knowledge or consent.”

More in this section

Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards
UK slaughtering Beef markets: Prices up 5c/kg as demand for beef grows
Glanbia suing firm over contaminated supplies Glanbia suing firm over contaminated supplies
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Munster
<p>Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald gave an address at the ICMSA's AGM at the Castletroy Park Hotel, Co Limerick, on Monday. </p>

McDonald criticises climate debate being 'condensed' to discussion on cow numbers

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s