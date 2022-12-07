Tirlán targets planting over 450,000 native trees

Tirlán FarmLife and its suppliers have set a target of planting 450,000 native trees and hedgerow plants by 2025.

Last year, the Operation Biodiversity initiative reached its original 100,000 tree and hedgerow target 12 months ahead of schedule.

To celebrate, it donated 10,000 native Irish trees to its farm family suppliers, customers and community groups.

Similar free tree donations are now planned as each annual target between now and 2025 is met.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that every native Irish tree and hedgerow planted "builds on the ongoing biodiversity work that farm families are already doing as custodians of the land".

Sustainability action payment

Tirlán recently launched an €18m a year sustainability action payment to assist its dairy suppliers in adopting a range of actions to enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of family farms.

The bundles of trees and hedging plants purchased as part of Operation Biodiversity count as actions towards securing this payment bonus for dairy suppliers, which is worth on average €3,000 a year.

Suppliers are now asked to log on to their Tirlán FarmLife account and declare at least seven sustainability actions delivered on their farms this year, to continue to receive the 0.5c per litre in 2023.

Mr Murphy added that there is space for nature on every farm, and that "every tree planted makes a difference".

Tirlán milk supplier and Operation Biodiversity champion Alan Poole said that there has "always been a huge appetite among farmers for initiatives like Operation Biodiversity".

"Farmers are improving farmyards, planting native Irish trees and hedgerows and working with nature every day," Mr Poole said.

"There is even more momentum behind planting trees and hedgerows now as Irish farmers know they set us apart from farms anywhere in the world.”