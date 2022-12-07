Tirlán targets planting over 450,000 native trees

Last year, the Operation Biodiversity initiative reached its original 100,000 tree and hedgerow target 12 months ahead of schedule.
Tirlán targets planting over 450,000 native trees

Pictured on the Poole family farm near Gorey in Co Wexford where this year’s Operation Biodiversity campaign was launched were Alan and Cheryl Poole and two of their children, Isabelle (12) and Danny (9), John Murphy, Tirlán Chairman. Picture: Mary Browne

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 15:49
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Tirlán FarmLife and its suppliers have set a target of planting 450,000 native trees and hedgerow plants by 2025.

Last year, the Operation Biodiversity initiative reached its original 100,000 tree and hedgerow target 12 months ahead of schedule.

To celebrate, it donated 10,000 native Irish trees to its farm family suppliers, customers and community groups. 

Similar free tree donations are now planned as each annual target between now and 2025 is met.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that every native Irish tree and hedgerow planted "builds on the ongoing biodiversity work that farm families are already doing as custodians of the land".

Sustainability action payment

Tirlán recently launched an €18m a year sustainability action payment to assist its dairy suppliers in adopting a range of actions to enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of family farms.

The bundles of trees and hedging plants purchased as part of Operation Biodiversity count as actions towards securing this payment bonus for dairy suppliers, which is worth on average €3,000 a year. 

Suppliers are now asked to log on to their Tirlán FarmLife account and declare at least seven sustainability actions delivered on their farms this year, to continue to receive the 0.5c per litre in 2023.

Mr Murphy added that there is space for nature on every farm, and that "every tree planted makes a difference".

Tirlán milk supplier and Operation Biodiversity champion Alan Poole said that there has "always been a huge appetite among farmers for initiatives like Operation Biodiversity".

"Farmers are improving farmyards, planting native Irish trees and hedgerows and working with nature every day," Mr Poole said. 

"There is even more momentum behind planting trees and hedgerows now as Irish farmers know they set us apart from farms anywhere in the world.”

More in this section

Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards
UK slaughtering Beef markets: Prices up 5c/kg as demand for beef grows
Glanbia suing firm over contaminated supplies Glanbia suing firm over contaminated supplies
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Emission targets 25by30
<p>Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald gave an address at the ICMSA's AGM at the Castletroy Park Hotel, Co Limerick, on Monday. </p>

McDonald criticises climate debate being 'condensed' to discussion on cow numbers

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s