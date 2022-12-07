Signpost: From 120 to 50,000 by 2030

An ambitious target has been set to get 50,000 Irish farmers through a new beefed-up version of the Teagasc Signpost programme by 2030.

The new, enhanced Signpost programme will be run by an additional 30 staff.

Teagasc director and sustainable livestock systems researcher Professor Frank O’Mara said the strategy would support Ireland’s goal of being a world leader in sustainable food systems.

“The overarching goal of Teagasc is to put sustainability front and centre of all of our activities,” he said.

He explained the new three-pronged strategy was tailored to the 25% target for reducing agricultural emissions by 2030.

“These targets are set in legislation, and they are very challenging. Farmers will need support on three levels to meet them,” Mr O’Mara said, explaining that support through policy, incentives and research and education would be critical.

The first phase of the roadmap will require farmers to adopt technologies which are already available, such as low-emission spreading, using protected urea fertiliser, clover swards and dietary changes for livestock and anaerobic digestion.

The second phase will involve getting “almost-ready” technologies across the line. The third will focus on early-stage technologies, while diversification opportunities in organics and forestry, and solar energy generation will also offer a means of supporting farm incomes.

“It is critical that we support farmers to rapidly adopt the measures that are outlined in the Teagasc MACC [Methane Abatement Cost Curve] and that we start to see agricultural emissions in the national inventory go on a downward trajectory,” Professor O’Mara said.

“This roadmap sets out two key ‘asks’ of Teagsac – we must accelerate the development of new technologies and we must support our farmers to adopt technologies and avail of the diversification opportunities that will arise.”

New Signpost programme

Professor O’Mara explained he had ambitions that the new Signpost advisory programme would be a “world-leading Climate Advisory Service for farmers”.

“We want an agri-food industry that is meeting its climate commitments and is sustainable in all its dimensions, environmentally, economically and socially,” he said.

Dr Stan Lalor, Director of Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, explained there were currently 120 Signpost demonstration farms, which he said gave the new phase of the programme a “great building block”. The programme was launched last year with over 60 partners.

“We want the Signpost Advisory Programme to further accelerate the adoption of technologies on farms and support farmers to do that. We also want to build the capacity within our advisory services to support the future technologies as they will come onstream," Mr Lalor said.

“Farmers want to take action - I continually hear that feedback from the ground. More and more farmers are coming to us and saying, ‘We know we need to act. Tell us what we need to do’.”

The new programme will be established in the first quarter of 2023 and will aim to get around 5,000 farmers (mainly those in derogations) signed up and committed to their individual action plans.

By the end of the year, it’s hoped a further 5,000 will be participating.

A further 10,000 new participants are targeted from then on for each of the next four years, with the first 10,000 completing the programme in 2026.

The new programme will be open to all farmers - regardless of whether they are a client of Teagasc or not.

It will offer enhanced advisory and training support and will be supported by the new Sustainability Digital Platform ‘Know my Number – Make my Plan’.

“The programme is very much built around the principle of individualising the climate challenge to farms and, therefore, farm-specific action plans to make sure we put the right actions on the right place in the right farms,” Mr Lalor said.

The registration portal for the new programme is already open, with participation voluntary.