Contract-rearing: What happens when TB strikes?

Following on from last week’s column, beef farmers considering switching to contract-rearing will need to do some groundwork to understand how the arrangements can work and what contingencies need to be put in place in the event of a disease outbreak.

The new TB rules coming into effect from February 2023 have thankfully been rowed back, the initial proposals would have seen a new hurdle of effectively double TB testing being imposed.

Following negotiations, the impact of the new regulations will be confined to higher-risk animals only, including cows and males over 36 months of age.

Those new regulations will require an animal to be tested within six months of movement and will only be allowed moved to a herd which has also been tested within six months if falling into one of those riskier categories.

For contract-rearers and dairy farmers interested in contract-rearing, the shift in proposed regulations will mean that heifer rearing should fall outside the scope of the changes.

That being said, the existing regime of annual TB testing will of course continue to apply for both the dairy farmer and contract-rearer.

As part of the annual herd test for TB, problems at either the farmer level or the contract-rearer can result in heifers becoming stuck at one side or the other and not being able to move between the two herds.

The changes to the regulations may indirectly cause an impact where unconnected animals (such as cull cows) are tested outside of the normal annual herd test and should issues present with these animals the whole of the herd will become restricted.

The problem is most acute when reared heifers are ready to return to the dairy herd and movements are restricted because of a TB issue.

Indeed, the TB issue might not even be within either herd and may be present in a neighbouring farm as a result of which one of the parties to the contract- rearing arrangement finds themselves ‘locked’.

Of course, it’s easy to be wise after the event, but consideration should be given to engaging with dairy farmers or contract-rearers, as the case may be, who have a clean TB record for at least three or four years and preferably longer, similarly, you can make enquiries either from the other party or from the local veterinary practitioner as to the prevalence of TB in the area.

The Department of Agriculture has been accommodating in the past to allow a contract-rearer to return dairy heifers to the dairy farmer where either accommodation doesn’t exist or where milking facilities don’t exist, and heifers are approaching calving.

However, this facilitation may not be so forthcoming depending on the extent of the TB outbreak or the particular District Veterinary Office involved.

An enquiry in advance either to the DVO or through an agricultural advisor who should know what’s happening on the ground will help inform what the likely outcome would be for the dairy farmer or the contract-rearer in the event of an issue.

Similarly, where the dairy herd is restricted, and the contract-rearer is not, there may be less appetite from the DVO to allow clean animals to enter into a herd which is restricted.

The option, in this case, would be for the dairy farmer to elect to sell the heifers rather than bringing the same back into their restricted herd.

Where the dairy farmer is facilitated with the return of heifers from a restricted herd, the dairy farmer taking in such animals will in of themselves become restricted, and compensation will generally not be paid should these animals subsequently show up with TB issues.

Getting the herd test completed in good time and well in advance of any proposed movement date makes a lot of sense to prevent nasty surprises in advance of a proposed movement date.

For example, where both the farmer and the contract-rearer perform their annual herd test in August each year, that should give adequate time for any TB issue to be resolved through two subsequent rounds of testing if any issues turn up at the annual test.

Having adequate contingencies in place and in good time prevents unnecessary stress.

As mentioned, the option of selling clean heifers is one that should not be discounted particularly where the dairy farmer herd has a severe and prolonged TB outbreak, another option could include having a third-party dairy farmer lined up willing to take “clean” heifers for a temporary period until the dairy farmer herd comes clear, with that third party farmer being compensated with labour or indeed financially for stepping in to save the day.

The key to the success of contract-rearing lies in the name, having a contract in place, written and signed by both parties and which adequately deals with potential issues such as TB risks will result in a less stressful and more planned approach to what can be a win-win opportunity for both dairy farmers and would be contract-rearers.