Beef markets: Prices up 5c/kg as demand for beef grows

There has been further hardening of the beef prices at the factories for this week, as the tightening balance between supply and demand continued to put pressure on the processors to source sufficient stock to meet their requirements.

Credit where credit is due, the major processors have developed strong markets with the support of Bord Bia for Irish beef, and the proof of that is clearly seen in the demand for cattle at the factories.

Week-on-week throughout 2022 intake at the factories has been running 2,000-3000 head per week ahead of 2021. But there was a requirement for additional cattle to fill the order books and the strong market continues to drive the requirement for stock.

However, on the other side, the suppliers of the stock are pointing out to the processors the widening of the discreptancy between Irish and European average prices over the past six to eight weeks which has tightened margins at farm level.

For the third consecutive week, the factory prices have hardened with an additional five cents/kg being added for the prime beef animals for this week.

Quoted base prices for steers are ranging from 470-475 cents/kg across the country this week. The factories are generally having to pay at least 475 cents/kg to get the steers while an increasing percentage of finishers are reported to be holding out for 480 cents/kg and a few targeting a shade more.

The general base for heifers has increased to 485 cents/kg, while some suppliers are reporting that deals at 490 cents/kg base are being achieved at factories where the demand for stock is strongest.

Two of the categories which have continued to punch above their normal range in 2022 are the young bulls and the cows. The young bulls are continuing to command up to 10 cents/kg premium over the equivalent grade steers.

The R-grade young bulls are being quoted for this week at 490 cents/kg. Numbers going through the plants remain low.

While the cow prices have not benefited from as much as the lift in steers and heifer prices, they continue to perform strongly at 455-460 cents/kg for R's to continue a remarkable year for the category, which recorded record prices being paid.

The supply slipped further last week to 36,142 head, which was just over 1,000 head more than for the corresponding week last year.

The supply of heifers and young bulls both slipped under last year, while the steer supply continued marginally higher than the same week in 2021.

The intake included 12,190 steers, 9,582 heifers, 10,769 cows, and 3,134 young bulls.