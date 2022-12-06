Uncertainty in weeks ahead for lamb trade

The lamb trade has entered another period of uncertainty for prices for the remaining weeks of the year.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 15:52
Martin Ryan

Strong indications from the processors coming up to the weekend suggesting intent to reduce their quotes did not materialise to the feared extent when the quotes were issued on Monday.

While most of the plants maintained their quotes unchanged at 640 cents/kg, one of the processors which had been offering 650 cents/kg up to last week, reduced by ten cents/kg to bring the quoted prices to parity across the country. These prices are before the inclusion of the normal 10 cents/kg for quality as applicable.

The factories point to a weakening in demand for Irish lamb on the continental markets, with strong competing supplies reported to be coming from the UK, but they are still interested in sourcing good numbers.

The threat to cut the price has dented the confidence of producers on the market for the remaining weeks of the year, and could impact on sourcing supplies over the coming weeks.

Suppliers are reporting that up to 670-675 cents/kg is being paid this week for the lambs.

The trade continued steady at the live sales on Monday. There was a larger entry of 800 head at Kilkenny where the butcher's lambs sold at up to €112 over.

The top price was €170 paid for a pen of 23 weighing 58kg. A lot of 15 weighing 53kg sold for €160, while a pen of ten weighing 56kg made €157. Factory-type lambs sold for up to €93 over.

