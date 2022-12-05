Sheep Improvement Scheme deadline extended

The deadline for applications for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme has been extended until the new year.

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 17:45

The deadline for applications for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme has been extended until the new year, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Mr McConalogue said: “I have decided to extend the deadline for applications to January 9, 2023. I want to give as much time as possible to farmers and advisors to fully familiarise themselves with the requirements of the scheme and to submit their applications online.

"I know the new Sheep Improvement Scheme will be a key part of sheep farmers’ farming systems over the course of the CAP. It will be a really important scheme for driving improvements in the flock, as well as being an income support for farmers.”

The Terms & Conditions for the Sheep Improvement Sheep have also been updated to clarify the requirements of the Genotyped Ram and Parasite Control (Faecal Egg Count) actions.

Applications for the scheme can be made by the farmer or by a Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved Advisor via the application facility on agfood.ie.

The closing date for the submission of applications is now midnight on Monday, January 2023.

<p>Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald gave an address at the ICMSA's AGM at the Castletroy Park Hotel, Co Limerick, on Monday. </p>

McDonald criticises climate debate being 'condensed' to discussion on cow numbers

