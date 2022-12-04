Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards

The Irish Examiner Farming team has been shortlisted in three categories for the prestigious Agri Guild Awards.
More than 200 entries were received for this year’s awards and were reviewed by an independent judging panel.
Irish Examiner Farming reporter Kathleen O'Sullivan has been shortlisted in the 'Best climate change reporting' category for her article: 'What's the potential of geothermal energy for Irish agriculture?'.
Irish Examiner Farming Editor Rachel Martin has also been shortlisted in the same category for her analysis writing: 'Are we scaling back at a time when millions could go hungry?'
Rachel Martin has also been shortlisted for the Agri Guild's Rising Star award.
The winners will be announced at The Guild of Agricultural Journalists' annual awards ceremony which takes place on Friday at the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare and sponsored by FBD.