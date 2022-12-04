Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards

Awards recognise excellence in agricultural journalism
Irish Examiner shortlisted for prestigious Agri Guild awards

The Guild of Agricultural Journalists award.

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 15:41
Alan Healy

The Irish Examiner Farming team has been shortlisted in three categories for the prestigious Agri Guild Awards.

More than 200 entries were received for this year’s awards and were reviewed by an independent judging panel. 

Irish Examiner Farming reporter Kathleen O'Sullivan has been shortlisted in the 'Best climate change reporting' category for her article: 'What's the potential of geothermal energy for Irish agriculture?'.

Irish Examiner Farming Editor Rachel Martin has also been shortlisted in the same category for her analysis writing: 'Are we scaling back at a time when millions could go hungry?'

Rachel Martin has also been shortlisted for the Agri Guild's Rising Star award.

The winners will be announced at The Guild of Agricultural Journalists' annual awards ceremony which takes place on Friday at the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare and sponsored by FBD.

More in this section

Dairy cattle eye check Denis Lehane: Testing times on the farm
Silage ball Herd Management: Feeding autumn-calvers for fertility
Sligo man named FBD Young Farmer of The Year Sligo man named FBD Young Farmer of The Year
<p>The case relates to an alleged contaminated ingredient for horse feed. File Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Glanbia suing firm over contaminated supplies

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector National Dairy Show 2022 Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s