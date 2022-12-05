Karen Walsh: Where should I start with a contract-rearing agreement?

Dear Karen,

I read your article last week about contract rearing ‘gone wrong’. This is something that I am interested in getting into myself as a young farmer, with limited resources. I want to make sure that I start things off on the right foundations so I would be interested to hear your advice before I do anything.



Thank you for your email. To begin it is best to define what contract rearing of replacement heifers is: It is an arrangement in which a dairy farmer enters into a contract with another farmer for the replacement stock to be reared on the other farm. The other farmer gets paid to rear the heifers for the dairy farmer.

It is strongly advisable to enter into a written contract if you are engaging in this kind of activity. The relevant legal document is a Contract Rearing of Heifers Agreement, which will outline how the rearer will agree to rear the heifers on their own land and return them to the dairy farmer at a specified time.

The most important consideration for the rearer is that their costs are covered and that they are adequately paid for their labour, while the dairy farmer’s objective is measured by reference to the weight of the heifers being reared elsewhere.

Target weights must be reached at housing after the first grazing season, and when approaching calving after the second grazing season. Regular weighing of heifers is generally undertaken in order that both parties can monitor the progress of the herd.

While many rearers and dairy farmers will be friendly and be neighbours, there is typically no written agreement in place with such relationships. However, it is not advisable to only have an oral agreement in place.

It is foolhardy to merely rely on good faith, as farming is still a business no matter how friendly the two parties are. A written contract ensures that both parties are in agreement and it affords protection to parties if any disputes arise as to what was agreed between the dairy farmer and the rearer.

What to include in your agreement

Some important terms that should be included in a Contract Rearing of Replacement Heifers Agreement are as follows:

The Responsibilities and Obligations of both parties.

Confirmation that the dairy farmer’s animals are free of TB and have been tested in the last 12 months. Evidence of this test should be sought by the rearer prior to entering into the agreement.

Animals that are to be contract-reared should be kept separate from other animals kept by the rearer. It is wise to expressly state this in the contract.

Usually, the dairy farmer supplies vaccines for the heifers, and the rearer administers them. The desired process should be discussed between the parties and set out in the written agreement for clarity and to avoid later disputes.

Targets in relation to weight milestones should be specifically defined. At what stage heifers should be weighed and by whom should particularly be set out. It is extremely important to set this out in writing to be signed by both parties as the parties can then iron out any disagreements prior to entering the arrangement.

Details of how often the dairy farmer will check the heifers should be agreed in writing as well as details of the arrival and planned removal of the heifers.

Details of the position when targets are not met should be included in the contract as well as a clause relating to disputes. A provision for a facilitation, conciliation and arbitration clause should included which will oblige the parties to resolve disputes in a prescribed agreed manner. Arbitration usually avoids court proceedings which is the worst-case scenario and proves much more time and cost-effective.

The contract should state how and with what frequency payment is to be made to the rearer. Regard should be had here to the rearing periods, as rearing calves to 12 weeks and keeping the animals over the winter are the most expensive periods while the grazing seasons are the least expensive. If the rearer is to receive a bonus for reaching target weights, this should be detailed in the agreement. In a flat rate contract, the payment to the rearer is based on a per head per day rate that is negotiated at the beginning of the contract. In a weight bonus contract, a base level payment is agreed upon with a bonus payable based on the animals reaching an agreed percentage of the target weights.

Seek advice

However, each agreement will be different, and it is important to engage legal advice to ensure that both parties understand what is being agreed and the consequences of the contract.

If you are looking to get into this as a form of income, it would be important to put written agreements to help everything runs smoothly so as to ensure that you create a good reputation and that word of mouth spreads so you can possibly gain other business and repeat business.

The success of a contract-rearing enterprise can depend on the quality of the contract between the rearer and the dairy farmer.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork, and also the author of 'Farming and the Law'. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie

While every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this article, Karen Walsh does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. Readers should seek legal advice in relation to their particular circumstances at the earliest opportunity.

Readers can email their questions for this column to Karen at kwalsh@walshandpartners.ie with the subject line "Farming question".