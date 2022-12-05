Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in autumn-calvers. Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this as we are now halfway through November and AI season for Autumn 2023 calving is underway.
- Early spring cows are now dry, and many more will be dried off each week going forward. Set up a dry cow diet appropriate to prepare these cows for their next lactation.
- Spring-calvers: Ideally, dry sucklers should need no body condition adjustment after drying-off. If they do, then they have been underfed before their calf was weaned.
- Autumn-calvers: Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to young calves
- Youngstock in both dairy and beef herds can be underfed concentrates when forages are poor, and ration costs are high - make sure you grow them as well as possible. Gaining weight on young animals is much cheaper than on older ones; protein is key for these animals. The cost of doing them wrong is bigger than the cost of doing them right.
- When increasing concentrate feeding, keep an eye on rumination.
- Some wetter silages are very acidic this year and can cause digestive upset, suppress intake and reduce performance significantly. While dry silages can depress intake and performance.