Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
When increasing concentrate feeding, keep an eye on rumination.

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 06:26

Monday, December 5 - Sunday, December 11

Dairy 

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in autumn-calvers. Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this as we are now halfway through November and AI season for Autumn 2023 calving is underway.
  • Early spring cows are now dry, and many more will be dried off each week going forward. Set up a dry cow diet appropriate to prepare these cows for their next lactation.

Sucklers 

  • Spring-calvers: Ideally, dry sucklers should need no body condition adjustment after drying-off. If they do, then they have been underfed before their calf was weaned.
  • Autumn-calvers: Don’t stock pens too heavily to avoid bullying of fresh cows and injury to young calves

Growing weanlings & Store cattle 

  • Youngstock in both dairy and beef herds can be underfed concentrates when forages are poor, and ration costs are high - make sure you grow them as well as possible. Gaining weight on young animals is much cheaper than on older ones; protein is key for these animals. The cost of doing them wrong is bigger than the cost of doing them right.

Finishers

  • When increasing concentrate feeding, keep an eye on rumination.
  • Some wetter silages are very acidic this year and can cause digestive upset, suppress intake and reduce performance significantly. While dry silages can depress intake and performance.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

