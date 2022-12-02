Herd Management: Feeding autumn-calvers for fertility

On my visits to autumn-calving farms over the last few weeks, in general, cows are milking well apart from where poor silage has been produced and no second forage is available.

Some had intended to feed lower levels of maize silage until January but had no choice but to up levels of it as cows were not firing on grass silage-based diets no matter how much meal was being fed.

As little as 10kg of maize silage delivering around 3kg of dry matter or one-seventh of the diet has been doing the trick. It simply encourages extra dry matter intake from forage and improves rumen function. The addition of beet is also a help in this situation, as again, it will encourage extra intake, which in turn increases the total energy available to the animal.

Forage factors

The number one ingredient which will influence performance in an autumn-calving dairy herd is the forage source.

In almost all cases, that will be grass silage plus or minus maize, whole crop or beet. However, it is true that there are many issues with grass silages on farms this year.

First-cut grass silage on many farms this year were cut later than planned due to the poorer spring growing conditions and the wet May. As a result, many of these silages are much lower in quality than would usually be fed to autumn-calvers.

Energy values are lower than ideal, and in particular, the proteins in first-cuts are lower than normal levels.

Many also delayed their cutting date in order to try and bulk up their pits, and as a result, the grass had gone stemmy, and the seed head had emerged which yielded lower than desirable DMD values. The later the crops were cut, the poor the quality and the higher the dry matter.

Many first-cut crops also have another issue where they have high ash levels due to clay or slurry contamination.

On the other hand, early May cut silages are of excellent quality, but yields were low due to the poorer spring growth.

Many June and July second-cut grass silages had been hit by the drought and were much drier than normal. As a result, these silages have proved very difficult to manage at feed out due to heating and moulds.

Spoilage

Many pits are so dry that even the sharpest shear grabs are finding it difficult to cut a clean face resulting in a larger surface area and the potential for spoilage.

Many second cuts are actually going to struggle to provide maintenance for dry cows. A high proportion of these silages are heating and have moulds present.

Mould is very significant issue around the country, as I have written about over the last few weeks, and must not be ignored. Mycotoxins entering a cow’s diet can have many different negative effects on performance and animal health.

Mycotoxins can, and will, result in a significant reduction in the bug population of a cow’s digestive system, and as a result, will have a detrimental effect on cow performance and general health.

Many herds have introduced a Mycotoxin binder to diets to either address an issue they have encountered in their herd or as an insurance policy to prevent any potential issues.

Third-cuts taken in September on many farms are actually very good quality silages. They are mostly mid-20s in terms of Dry Matter and have much higher protein values than first cuts.

Maize silage

In general, maize silages this year are of fantastic quality. Most are exceptionally stable in the pit as they were still green in the field at harvest. Most are 30 to 33% dry matter which is much easier to manage in the clamp. Starch values in almost all maize pits I have tested are well above 34-35% and have excellent energy values.

I get the impression that the acreage grown for maize silage in Ireland in 2023 will be well up on recent years. Many milk producers have now realised that it is a very reliable crop to grow and is cheaper per unit of energy to grow than grass silages, and this is particularly the case where forages are being grown on rented ground.

With the cost of fertiliser, you can grow much better value energy per unit of N with maize than you can with grass silage.

Straw

Where farmers are worried about silage stocks, straw is being used to bulk up forage stocks in diets. There is a limit to the amount of straw you can feed to fresh cows due to its low energy density.

I have formulated milkers' diets with up to 2.5kg of straw, but this necessitates the feeding of extra concentrates. These types of diets require very careful balancing and supervision but have been very successful with the right management.

Straw can easily stretch silage in replacement stock with a balanced concentrate, these need to be higher in protein than those used to balance silages.

Feeding autumn-calvers a balanced diet for successful breeding

Breeding in autumn herds has started, and a steady balanced diet will is linked to stronger expressions of heat and subsequent conception.

Once you have established the quality and availability of forage, you need to balance them efficiently to optimise performance and profitability. A balanced diet should include the required levels of Fibre, protein, energy and minerals.

The first thing you should aim to achieve is a healthy rumen with the provision of good quality fibre to promote good rumination. This will promote a healthy rumen environment which will help to optimise nutrient absorption to achieve the cow’s genetic potential for milk yield, milk solids and reproduction.

Energy is the number one driver of milk protein, milk yield and maintenance of body condition and fertility performance and can be supplied from starch, sugar, digestible fibre and oil sources. Protein sources help to feed the rumen microbiome and provide essential amino acids and have a significant role in promoting intake.

Balancing a diet for minerals is critical when feeding higher-producing autumn-calvers to get them back in calf.

Elements, such as calcium and phosphorous, are important for saliva production to regulate rumen pH. When feeding maize silage, wholecrop, cereals and beet, the phosphorous level of the mineral must be increased. Other important elements in a mineral are selenium and vitamin E which help to drive the cow’s immune system.

Getting the cows balanced right will help to optimise milk production while keeping quality right. Cows producing good milk proteins are in general easier to get back in calf as they are in a positive energy balance.