New group for female farmers hopes to reach 2,000 members by 2025

A newly established group for women working in Irish dairy industry, has ambitions to reach over 2,000 members within the next three years.

The inaugural Dairy Women Ireland event’s 150 tickets were sold out within 36 hours of being released.

The group’s aim is to develop an education and support network for the dairy women of Ireland.

The idea was brought to fruition by Paidi Kelly, inspired by New Zealand agri advisor Lynaire Ryan developed the idea from her experiences with Dairy Women’s Network, an organisation for women working within the New Zealand dairy industry established 25 years ago.

Explaining why she felt it was important to establish a similar group in Ireland, Ms Ryan said: “Women often don’t value themselves but their contribution is huge. Businesses are getting so complex these days but all the decisions about expansion, and those all influence farm families.

“Women have such a skillset to contribute. Our role is to empower women to select the roles they wish to be involved in more.

“This organisation will appeal to farming women, those supporting farmers, be they married to them, or rural professionals or advisors.” Ciara Lynch, a full-time dairy farmer based in Co Meath and first chairperson of the group, explained that the group launched in April, after numerous zoom calls, and endless discussions, at its first regional event in Kilkenny.

“Since then, we’ve held six events in kitchens across Ireland. I’m pleased to say that we’ve reached our initial target of 200 members by December 2022 and our focus is to grow our network to 2,000 individuals by 2025. It is a huge task, but we are so confident we can do it,” she said.

The organisation is led by a group of hard-working farming women “hand-picked, like an X-factor group”.

Ms Lynch explained the idea was connect and empower women working on farms.

“Through DWI, you will meet motivated, positive, hard-working women who know what it’s like to spend the day in wellies but still have to go and run the home after 6pm,” she said.

“They spend the day in the office and still have to milk cows or feed calves in the evening - women that are like ships in the night from their partners during calving season or silage season; that take on the lion’s share of rearing their children and their families.

“When we come together… we can learn from those who have walked the path before us, and we can see if we can find an easier path route for those coming behind us.” The steering committee first met 18 months ago and led six small, regional steering events held between May and October to establish what farming women wanted the event to achieve.

Zoe McKay, co-secretary, said: “The idea for the afternoon’s break-out session was to make sure that everyone could take something of value away that would be useful in their business.” Topics covered at the conference included practical aspects of farming, such as grassland management, how to navigate meetings with the bank, personal well-being, finding your place on the farm.

One woman told the crowd her role on the farm had been recognised through learning to become a partner in the business rather than simply feeling like she was contributing.

Another said her husband has learned to correct himself when he says “my” – “because it’s ‘our business’, not his - and that’s empowering,” she said.