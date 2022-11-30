Autumn cereal planting down despite record yields in 2022

Despite record yields for many crops in 2022, the area of cereals planted in the autumn is lower than the previous two seasons.

According to Teagasc, this shortfall is mainly due to challenging October weather conditions. Advisors said the largest reduction in area is in the south, and the area of cereals in the north-east is near normal.

The greatest acreage reduction has been in winter barley, down 22,000 hectares compared to a year ago, again attributed mainly to the unsuitable October weather, but also to the reaction of growers to poorer 2022 yields in the south, and the contrasting excellent performance of spring barley.

There is no crop diversification requirement (the 2-3 crop rule) for 2023, and this may also have affected the level of planting.

The largest percentage reduction in autumn planting is for winter oats, but it is likely that the area of spring oats will increase, to compensate.

In contrast, the national area of winter oilseed rape has increased to an estimated new record of 19,000 hectares, facilitated by an early finish to the harvest and a strong market for oilseeds.

Higher costs

Farmers looking to plant in the spring, to make up for lost autumn planting opportunities, will have the Tillage Incentive Scheme to help them, reducing the high level of risk forecast for 2023, which is mainly due to higher costs, especially for chemical fertiliser.

The scheme is expected to pay out €10 million in the current year, having played a role in an overall increase of 25,000 ha converted from grassland to tillage land. There were increased crops of wheat, barley, oats, maize, oilseed rape, red clover, and fodder beet.

The scheme played a big role in maintaining the area of spring barley similar to the previous year. A decrease would have been expected, following large winter cereals sowings.

In order to retain the 2022 gains, the tillage incentive scheme in 2023 will include a €200 per hectare maintenance payment on the land that qualified as additional in the past year, along with a €400 per hectare payment for fresh ground under a crop in 2023.

The tillage incentive scheme is designed to convert grassland to tillage use, to increase grain and forage grown in Ireland, thus reducing Ireland's heavy reliance on imported feed materials for livestock. About 4.2 million tonnes of feed materials are imported annually, and the price has doubled, partly due to Russia invading Ukraine (about 30% of the world's wheat and maize exports originate from Russia and Ukraine).

Last year, DAFM wrote to eligible farmers in June, inviting them to apply for the scheme.

Tillage farmers can also avail of the protein aid scheme payment for crops such as beans, peas and lupins. These can replace imported protein crops, and provide important environmental nitrogen-fixing benefits.

But Teagasc Head of Crops Knowledge Transfer Michael Hennessy has warned 2023 is going to be more challenging for tillage farmers.

"We have already seen an increase in seed costs, and signals are that fertiliser, plant protection products and machinery costs will all increase in 2023," he said.

Already, increased costs, particularly for fertiliser, have eaten into the high financial output from cereals which growers enjoyed in 2022 due to above-average yields and strong grain and straw markets.

The Teagasc Harvest Report estimates 2022 production at 2.42 million tonnes, up 4% from 2021. There were record yields in spring barley, oilseed rape and spring oats, and the total cereal area increased by 4.3%.

One of the few setbacks was yield reduction due to Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus in winter barley in southern and coastal counties, and take all in susceptible sites. The average yield was 8.68 t/ha, but some of the lowest yields were in southern and coastal counties, Cork, Wexford and Wicklow, indicating the impact of BYDV.

Average yields in 2022 included 11 tonnes per hectare of winter wheat.

Fine harvest weather allowed straw to be saved without additional cost or yield and quality loss.

The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) was very successful with a very high level of uptake of the €250/ha payment for oats, rye, wheat or barley, and €150/ha for oil seed rape.

Teagasc said the strong straw market averaged €15 to €18 per bale ex-field for 4X4 round bales.