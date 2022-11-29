Lamb prices steadying at 640-650c/kg

Lamb prices have steadied at the factories this week, while retaining the positive upward movement in the returns for producers last week.

The lambs are being quoted at 640-650 cents/kg with an extra 10 cents/kg quality bonus as applicable after improving by up to 30 cents/kg last week.

Some slight increases this week were more of a levelling of the field than any overall further improvement.

The processors continue to be interested in supplies for one of the busiest periods of the year, around the Christmas celebrations, and continue to pay a substantial top-up to get sufficient intake for this week.

Suppliers are reporting up to 670 cents/kg being paid for the lambs for this week as a general run and some deals of 15-20 cents/kg more are being mentioned, with optimism that up to 680-700 cents could be achieved if the demand/supply balance goes against the processors over the coming weeks.

For the present, the badly needed lift in the prices last week has helped to ease pressure on the factories procuring sufficient to supply their orders.

The trade at the live sales at the marts ended last week on a firm trade at improved prices, and the pattern has continued into the early sales for this week.

The numbers being offered at the sales have increased, and the well-finished butcher's lambs are selling at up to €105 over, with many of the lots making up to €100 over and a very strong trade also for the stores from finishers who are optimistic about the trade for the weeks ahead.