Beef markets: 5c/kg uplift as finishers call for more

The anger of beef finishers at their returns from the factories over the past couple of months has been responded to by the processors, saying that hopefully there are better times on the way.

As of now, they have added another five cents per kilo to the base prices this week to mute the rising anger that was shown to them at the IFA beef meeting in Co Laois just over a week ago.

Typically, it will add €15-€20/head to the payments, which have slipped back by up to €200/head since mid-Summer to lag well behind the benchmark for prime beef.

IFA national beef chair, Brendan Golden summed it up that "beef prices have lagged behind the Bord Bia Prime Export Benchmark price by upwards of 30c/kg for the past number of weeks and this is not acceptable".

"Factories can, and must, do more to return the value of the market to farmers in higher beef prices" the beef producer and farm leader added.

The processors have responded to the rising tide of anger in a threefold way: They have added five cents/kg to the base prices for this week; indicated that further improvement in the run-up to Christmas may be on the way; and hinted that a base price comfortable north of €5/kg could be on the cards for the spring 2023 finishers.

There can be little doubt that the strategy of the wise beef processors is probably to cool the rising anger among finishers over the current prices and give some hope of recompense for those beef farmers feeding very expensive silage and concentrates over the winter months.

Producers pulling back on supplies in the run-up to Christmas could create a nightmare situation for the processors filling orders for the most lucrative marketing period of the year over the next few weeks.

The general base offering for steers this week has lifted to 470 cents/kg. A little more is being paid to secure some lots with reports of 475 cents/kg and the odd deal at 480 cents/kg.

The pattern of price for the heifers is similar on a base of 480 cents/kg in general and a few cents/kg more in some deals.

Both the young bulls and cows are in demand this week at prices which have increased by 5-10 cents/kg over recent weeks. The young bulls are being bought on 480 cents/kg for R grade, and the R grade cows are making 450-460 cents/kg.

There was further slippage in the supply last week to 37,846 head, although continuing a weekly intake at 3,000 head more than for the corresponding week in 2021.

The supply of cows is continuing very strong at 11,115 head which is 2,500 up on last year, while both the steers and young bulls have slipped below the 2021 level.

Last week's supply included 12,571 steers, 10,767 heifers, 11,115 cows and 2,825 young bulls.