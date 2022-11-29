Premiums and genetics galore at Angus Elite Show and Sale

Martin Garvey(Breeder), Anthony Flaherty, Connolly’s Red Mills (Sponsor) pictured with the 2021 Elite Show and Sale Male Champion

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 13:14

The Irish Angus Cattle Society will host their Elite Show and Sale on December 10, 2022, at the Showgrounds, Carrick-On-Shannon.

The show will begin at 9am, followed by the sale at noon, where a total of 111 pre-sale inspected, registered Irish Angus bulls and heifers will go through the ring.

It will include all exhibitor-bred bulls born from March 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022, and heifers born from August 1, 2019, to January 31, 2022.

Amongst the 61 bulls and 50 heifers of key interest for potential buyers will be a large mix of old and new genetics. The large selection of high-genetic-merit Angus stock, offer easy-calving, growth, shape and excellent maternal traits.

Irish Angus Cattle Society President Sean Kilkenny said: “We deem this a truly elite sale that has something for everyone.

“There will be the presence of lots of prize winners from various shows throughout the year including the Irish Angus All-Ireland National Calf Show, which took place in Adare and the Irish Angus All-Ireland Junior and Senior Championships which took place in Strokestown. We will also have representatives from the Aldi Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship which took place at the Iverk Show in August."

All stock are reported to be export-tested and Myostatin-tested.

Premiums

The Irish Angus Cattle Society is offering a €400 premium to the purchaser of the top-priced bull and heifer and a €200 premium for the purchaser of the second highest-priced bull and heifer.

Mr Kilkenny added: “Purchasers of all other bulls and heifers at €3,000 or over will be entered into a raffle for a €400 premium.

“In addition, we are giving new members free membership to the Irish Angus Cattle Society for 2023, who purchase a female at the Elite Sale and will also cover the cost of her first calf registration,” he concluded.

The catalogue can be viewed on the Irish Angus Cattle Society website.

