Karen Walsh: Contract rearing gone wrong - what can I do?

Dear Karen,

I entered into a contract-rearing agreement with a local farmer. I paid him to provide housing and feed for some heifers, but when I went to check on the animals after they had been with the rearer for a couple of months, they were not in good condition. They were not well fed and were on dirty straw when I visited.

I am very upset that they were not properly looked after and feel like I have been taken advantage of. He was getting well paid to look after them. I moved the heifers back to my farm after I saw the deterioration in them.

Unfortunately, I did not put any written agreement in place with him - all was agreed verbally. He is not happy and demanding money and saying he going to sue me for breach of contract. What can I do?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear that. That is very disappointing. Contract rearing replacement heifers is an arrangement where a dairy farmer enters into a contract with another farmer for the replacement stock to be reared on the other farm. The other farmer gets paid to rear the heifers for the dairy farmer.

It is strongly advisable to enter into a written contract if you are engaging in the contract rearing of replacement heifers. A Contract Rearing of Heifers Agreement is the relevant legal document between the dairy farmer and the rearer. The rearer will agree to rear the heifers on their own land and return them to the dairy farmer at a specified time.

The most important consideration for the rearer is that their costs are covered, and they are adequately paid for their labour.

The dairy farmer’s objective is measured by reference to the weight of the heifers being reared elsewhere. Target weights must be reached at housing after the first grazing season, at mating and when approaching calving after the second grazing season.

Regular weighing of heifers is generally undertaken in order that both parties can monitor the progress of the herd.

I appreciate that there is no written contract in place, but nevertheless, an oral contract exists.

You should engage with him by phone initially or by some other amicable means of communication, in an attempt to come to an agreement.

Reaching an agreement between the two of you will be far easier if both parties are willing to communicate effectively. This could deter the rearer from issuing proceedings against you.

It would be prudent, however, in the event that he does decide to issue legal proceedings against you to engage a vet and/or an agricultural consultant to inspect the animals as soon as possible and prepare a report on the condition of the animals and the financial loss suffered.

It would also be a good idea to keep any photographs of the conditions they were in when you found them if you took photos. This can help you defend any court proceedings.

You, of course, can bring a claim against him for any loss you have suffered as a result of his negligence or failure to honour your agreement with him or bring a counterclaim against him if he does proceed to issue legal proceedings.

It would prudent for you to get a report of the loss you have suffered, meet with him and give him a copy of the quote and inform him you are deducting this cost from what you owe him, if any, and pay him the balance or that you are not paying him any more money as you have suffered financial loss.

Depending on the contents of the report, you may well decide to issue proceedings against him to recover your loss.

If this does not work, you should also follow up with him in writing to show the effort you made to reach an agreement with him. You will have a record of you doing your best to reach a compromise with him which you can show to a judge.

As in this case, many rearers and dairy farmers will be neighbours, and obviously, a relationship of cooperation and mutual trust is necessary for a successful arrangement of this type. It is foolhardy to rely merely on good faith, however, as farming is still a business no matter how friendly the two parties are.

A written contract ensures that both parties are in agreement and affords protection to parties if any disputes arise as what was agreed between the dairy farmer and the rearer is set out in writing.

Every agreement will be different, and it is important to engage legal advice to ensure that both parties understand what is being agreed and the consequences of the contract. The success of a contract-rearing enterprise can depend on the quality of the contract between the rearer and dairy farmer.