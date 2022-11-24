Call for additional payment in Sheep Improvement Scheme to assist with wool costs

A senator has called for there to be an additional payment in the new Sheep Improvement Scheme to specifically assist farmers with the costs associated with wool.

Speaking in the Seanad this week, Erin McGreehan said that this could prove to be a short-term way to support farmers with shearing and handling wool, and sorting out the dagging and the bagging of wool in a clean way, which has to be done for the wool merchant.

“Wool is one of the most regenerative and sustainable products known to us," Ms McGreehan said.

“The fleece grows every year and needs to be sheared off to keep the sheep in good condition.

“Wool is such a valuable resource and until modern times was the very fabric of our clothes and the bedding we slept in.

“Wool lasts longer than synthetic fibres and requires washing at lower temperatures. It is recyclable, biodegradable, and does not contribute to any microplastic pollution.

“Wool can act as a fertiliser, releasing nutrients and carbon back into the soil when disposed of. It does not accumulate in landfill or oceans as it biodegrades naturally.”

Ms McGreehan added that there are “so many reasons to be positive” about wool, but “sadly, we are failing to act swiftly enough on this in so many ways”.

“The first is by not utilising the product adequately,” she continued.

“The second is by not educating consumers effectively.

“The third is by not creating a market and supporting and assisting producers and processors, and the final way is by not supporting the farmers to deal with the wool."

She added that successive Governments have been "ignoring the situation", which has led to the value of wool being "so low it is costing the farmer to clip their sheep and they do not make any profit on the product".

“This is greatest of all sins in my opinion," she said.

Sheep Improvement Scheme

The launch of the new Sheep Improvement Scheme and the opening of the online application facility took place in recent days.

The scheme, which forms part of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan for 2023 to 2027, has been designed to support farmers to undertake actions that improve animal welfare in the sheep sector.

Payment under the scheme will be at a rate of €12 per eligible breeding ew.

Ms McGreehan said there is space for supporting farmers with wool in this scheme.

“Being able to shear sheep is a sheep welfare issue,” she added.

“It costs a great deal to look after sheep and shear their wool.”

Reputation for producing wool

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that officials in the Department of Agriculture oversee and inspect 41 approved and registered wool stores where wool is held while awaiting sale.

She added that Ireland "has always had a reputation for producing wool".

“Irish genetic breeding standards, sheep care requirements, and the availability of quality grass, water, and nutritional supplementation on Irish sheep farms all contribute to this reputation," Ms Hackett said.

“Irish sheep have a high animal health status. They are free from diseases such as sheep pox that, when present, downgrade wool quality.

"Furthermore, Irish sheep farmers follow strict biosecurity and quality assurance guidelines.

“The animal husbandry on Irish sheep farms also ensures that programmes are in place to control ectoparasites such as sheep scab that can downgrade wool quality where not controlled."

Most wool produced in Ireland is sold at the Bradford wool market in the UK.

“Current prices are disappointingly low. Industry sources have stated that wool prices for this year are similar to previous years, at around 20c per kilo for lowland wool,” Ms Hackett said.

“I know how disappointing this is for sheep farmers who do such tremendous work to ensure the fleece is in good condition at shearing time.”

Wool council to hold its first meeting

During the summer, the €100,000 wool feasibility study which identified market opportunities for Irish-grown wool-based products was published.

One of the main recommendations of the review was the establishment of an independent wool council, to be industry-led and contain stakeholders from the wool sector including primary producers, farmers, and commercial enterprises.

Government has committed financial assistance of €30,000 towards the initial set-up costs of the group when it is formed.

Ms Hackett said that a group of stakeholders from across the wool industry have taken the initial steps towards the formation of this wool council.

“My officials and I have been engaging with that group to ensure that farm organisations will form a part of this council along with other stakeholders,” Ms Hackett said.

“An independent stakeholder-led Irish wool council is something we need to see established in the short term to help drive our ambitions for the industry, so I have suggested that this initial meeting of stakeholders take place next month.

“The industry-led wool council will create a roadmap that will lead to greater returns for this natural and sustainable product.

“Having a wide range of interests represented in a body that acts as an Irish wool champion for the entire sector will help boost the industry and create a clearer vision of the future of Irish wool.”