Support Irish pig producers this Christmas, IFA urges 

Consumers are being urged to choose Irish pork this Christmas and support the country's pig producers.

With the traditional ham being a feature of festive dinner tables, Irish Farmers' Association pig committee chair Roy Gallie has asked consumers, when they make their trip to the supermarket or shop online, to "choose Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish ham, with the Bord Bia logo clearly displayed".

“The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for pig farmers," Mr Gallie said.

"Unfortunately, some producers have had to close their doors due to the exorbitant increases in input costs."

Irish retailers have shown commitment to the Bord Bia logo and to Irish producers which is verified through the DNA scheme, Mr Gallie said.

“We encourage them to strengthen and grow this commitment, but we also need to raise consumer awareness in choosing the Bord Bia logo and what it means to us as local producers," he continued.

"For the consumer, Irish pork meat is great quality, great value, great taste, and highly nutritious.

“Choose to support local Irish food producers, Irish farmers, your neighbours, farm families, when you buy your Christmas ham this year.

"Purchasing Bord Bia Quality Assured pigmeat each week will secure a future for Irish pig producers."

Pig prices

There was no change in Irish pig price last Friday, the latest figures show.

Farmers are receiving quotes ranging from €2.06 per kg up to €2.16 per kg from processing plants.

Irish family farms are in their fifteenth consecutive month of losses, still losing circa €9 per pig sold, the IFA has warned.