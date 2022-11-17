Farm View: Searching for common sense - enquiries see below

They say that rather than being a gift, common sense is a punishment because those who have it are cursed to have to deal with those who don’t.

That’s how farmers across the country must surely be feeling this week as the paper shufflers at Ag House pick frantically to find the end of the latest roll of red tape – the new rules for veterinary medicines.

The new rules mean that even the routine dosing of stock will require a prescription from a vet – a fairly substantial change that will affect every stockkeeper in the country.

Yet, just a week to go before this is set to come into effect, farmers across Ireland are no clearer whether it will happen at all.

Read More Legal action threatens to stall new vet meds rules

Even as I write this column, hours before this edition goes to print, basic questions from Irish Examiner journalists remain unanswered – if that changes, you will be the first to know as any response will be printed below.

These rules have been discussed for well over a year, and last delayed six months ago, in May, so it seems ludicrous that the nooks, crevasses and grey areas have not fully been explored by now.

Worryingly, it seems that policymakers fail to recognise that every change and false start to something so important comes at the risk of confusing farmers about their legal obligations around what they will be required to do and when.

It also risks generating the feeling that as this is something the government has not taken terribly seriously, as the ones implementing it in the first place, why should farmers?

Not only does this add to the already heavy workloads facing vets at a time when we are already hearing how we don’t have enough of them, but many vets will tell you how it’s already an uphill struggle to convince some stock-keepers to invest in vaccines in the first place, so this seems counterintuitive at best.

Yes, it’s true that anthelmintic resistance is becoming an issue globally, including here in Ireland. However, veterinary medicines and doses are expensive – and, therefore, something a farmer will only use when they deem it necessary. However, on the flip side, creating barriers to dosing where it is needed, risks implications for animal welfare. And that, to me, is precisely where education comes in.

Organisations like Teagasc have already begun to show stock-keepers the value of new practices, such as vaccinating based on risk and Faecal Egg Counts.

The colourful anthelmintic resistance display at the National Ploughing Championships seemed to draw in a constant stream of the curious – and many seemed to leave the stand receptive to the message, or at least glad at the thought of making at least one saving this year.

Meanwhile, the Joint Agriculture Committee is this week warning that the divergence in rules between the North and South could have the potential to create a “black market” for drugs, which could threaten food standards.

It could be the case, that by attempting to take a step forward, and going too far, that we end up taking five steps back, as unrecorded drugs will not be on any medicine books, and therefore, their use will be unregulated.

They do say common sense isn’t so common, but this week after the latest in the saga of the new veterinary medicine rules, which seem to have come from the same school of thought as the new nitrates banding for cattle, I’m not so sure it exists in Government offices at all.

Perhaps a better approach would be to go back to the drawing board and come back only when a fully fleshed-out plan exists, with Teagasc advisors and other suitably qualified people also able to ‘prescribe’ vaccinations.

…

On a lighter note, I am greatly looking forward to a trip to Tipperary this weekend for the inaugural Dairy Women Ireland conference.

The fact the event was sold out in just 36 hours shows the demand among Ireland’s farming women to hear about grassland management, farm finances, sustainable farming, and how to hatch out their role in the industry.

Ah… I think I’ve cracked it – perhaps that is where all the common sense is hiding this week!

See you next week.

Editor's note: Following the publication of this story, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that the new veterinary medicine rules set to come into effect on December 1 will now be delayed. Full details below.