Legal action threatens to stall new vet meds rules

A legal submission from industry bodies could force the Department of Agriculture to indefinitely delay implementation of the new veterinary prescribing rules due to come into force in just a week’s time, the Irish Examiner understands.

The rules would have seen vets required to prescribe anti-parasitic medicines from December 1, and it become mandatory that all veterinary prescriptions are generated electronically using the National Veterinary Prescribing System (NVPS).

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine had told the Irish Examiner in recent days that it was awaiting legal advice from the Attorney General in respect of a recent joint legal submission from the Independent Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA) and ICOS.

It is understood the legal argument relates to legal recognition for responsible persons, and seeks changes to the law to allow them to prescribe veterinary medicines. It would mean that anyone who has completed training to sell or supply the products, who are deemed responsible persons, would be able to prescribe anti-parasitics.

A spokesperson for ICOS confirmed it had sought legal opinion and provided this to the department, relating to the bill.

“The legal opinion provided indicates that there is legal precedent which empowers the minister with the discretion to amend Irish legislation in order to ensure that EU law does not negatively impact on fair market competitive conditions in the particular sectors to which the bill applies, if the minister is so minded,” the spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

“This power can be triggered if the minister decides to do so.”

Disadvantages co-ops

ICOS said that all co-operative branches will be negatively impacted by the bill as it currently stands, as “farmers will have to have prescriptions in place for all antiparasitic products - before they could purchase from their co-op branch”.

“This disadvantages co-operatives where, for example, a vet writing a prescription has an obvious first opportunity to fill and dispense the product, before a co-operative has an opportunity to dispense it.”

ICOS sought for the December 1 timeframe for the requirement for a prescription for antiparasitic products to be delayed to an indefinite date, until the relevant legislation, the NVPS database, training and integration of the full veterinary, co-operative and department IT system have all been completed.

All other prescribing rules, aside from those that were due to be put in place from December 1, have been in force since January 28 this year.

Ollie Ryan of the Independent Licensed Merchants Association told the Irish Examiner that merchants and stakeholders would welcome a deferral of the regulations until all issues are resolved.

The Department of Agriculture was asked to comment on the timeframe for implementing the prescribing rules. However, at the time of print it had yet to confirm the rules would proceed on December 1.