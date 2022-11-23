Department publishes liver fluke forecast for this winter

Forecasts are suggesting a lower than normal risk of liver fluke infection in livestock in some regions this winter.

The Ollerenshaw Summer Index 2022 predicts infection will be prevalent in the west and northwest, with occasional losses in the midlands, east Munster and north Leinster.

Meanwhile, little or no losses are expected along southern coastal fringes and in south Leinster.

The lower values of the index are due to the drier conditions in June, July and August, especially in the south and east.

May was dry in the south, whereas it was wet in the northwest reflecting in the higher values, while June was wetter in the west than the rest of the country resulting in overall index values being higher in the west and northwest.

Each year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in collaboration with Met Éireann, University College Dublin, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland advises farmers of the predicted risk.

This year’s forecast is based on meteorological data gathered between May and October 2022 by Met Éireann.

Liver fluke infection tends to be chronic in cattle, resulting in ill-thrift and poor performance.

Though chronic disease can also occur in sheep, infections may also result in more acute clinical signs, and sudden death in cases of heavy challenge.

Livestock owners should be vigilant for any signs of illness or ill-thrift in their animals and consult with their private veterinary practitioner, the Department of Agriculture advises.