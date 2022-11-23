"Black market demand" for vet meds could threaten food standards

Failure to align the prescribing and dispensing regimes on both sides of the border, could "threaten" Irish food quality standards, a new report has warned.

In addition, the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine report said that the all-Ireland animal health strategy advocated by the Department of Agriculture and farming bodies “will otherwise be undermined due to the inevitable, unnecessary and damaging black market for veterinary medicines that will evolve”.

“In excess of 50% of Northern Irish milk and meat are processed in the Republic are labelled as ‘Irish’, but will be compliant with differing standards,” the report read.

“This will not satisfy our major customers, jeopardising employment in this sector.”

In its report on pre-legislative scrutiny of the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill, the committee has raised its concern around the “possible impact of cross-border trade”, among other issues.

The bill provides a statutory basis for the National Veterinary Prescription System, which is currently voluntary. This will facilitate the electronic generation and dispensing of prescriptions for veterinary medicines for food-producing animals and will make it mandatory for all veterinary prescriptions to be generated electronically.

The digital online system will facilitate the recording of veterinary prescriptions by veterinarians and the dispensing of the veterinary medicinal product/medicated feed by a registered dispensing outlet, whether that be a co-op, licenced merchant, pharmacy, or feed mill.

The committee held a series of meetings with industry stakeholders on the bill, hearing worries about the ability to access veterinary medicines if the role of the ‘responsible person’ and pharmacist “is terminated or restricted” with the implementation of measures under the bill.

In its report, the committee said that witnesses to meetings expressed that they “felt that the level of coverage and support provided by veterinary practitioners was restricted or limited in certain rural areas”.

“The purchase of Irish veterinary practices by multinational corporations who will not provide the same level of service to farmers is a concern,” the committee said in its report.

“The level of coverage and support is also impacted by the need for veterinary practitioners to build a relationship with clients which can involve being onsite and interacting with the client and their animals.”

Committee chair Jackie Cahill told the Irish Examiner that there are stakeholders who are “extremely worried” about the bill, and “worried that their livelihood will be put under pressure”.

“We feel the 'responsible person' should be allowed to prescribe and dispense, and if they’re not, it’s going to be difficult to protect those people and not create a situation where only veterinary shops will be selling,” he said.

“We have to comply with regulations, and hopefully we can comply as fairly as possible for all stakeholders involved.

“Hopefully the amendments that we have are taken on board.”

Implementation of new rules, which will see vets required to prescribe antiparasitic medicines and mandatory electronic prescriptions, have been due to be in place from December 1.

The Department of Agriculture told the Irish Examiner that at present, it is awaiting advice from the Attorney General in respect of a recent legal submission from the ILMA and ICOS in relation to the bill.

"A decision on any further deferral of the December 1 timeframe for the requirement for a prescription for antiparasitic products will be made in due course," a spokesperson said.

"All other prescribing rules as outlined in EU regulations 2019/6 and 2019/4 are in force since January 28."