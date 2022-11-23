Fertiliser database: Call to recognise 'global circumstances'

Politicians have called for “global circumstances” to be taken into account when the Department of Agriculture is using data from the National Fertiliser Database in future policy decisions.

The fertiliser database, which is due to be in place from January 1, 2023, is designed to accurately track fertiliser sales and minimise reporting requirements, according to the department.

The proposed fertiliser database will facilitate Ireland’s eco-scheme under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan.

In its report on pre-legislative scrutiny of the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill, the joint committee on agriculture, food and the marine acknowledged that due to global circumstances, “this year there has been an unprecedented increase in fertiliser prices”.

In the committee’s meetings with various stakeholders, witnesses “informed the committee that there are widespread predictions of more restricted fertiliser use and availability in 2023”, the report said.

“Stakeholders expressed their concern that the data provided for 2023 will be used as baseline to inform future policy decision making,” the committee said in its report.

“The committee recommends that these conditions are taken into account when the department [is] using data from the National Fertiliser Database in future policy decisions.”

Meanwhile, during its meetings, various industry stakeholders “expressed their concerns” on how information submitted by users to the proposed fertiliser database “could be used, in particular, in deciding to carry out inspections undertaken by the department with regards to other schemes and the possibility of the provision of this data to third parties”.

The committee has recommended that clarity is brought on these concerns “by ensuring in the bill that the use and storage of data provided by users on the National Fertiliser Database is in line with the General Data Protection Regulation”.

Concerns were also raised that the creation of the proposed database “could increase the administrative burden" already placed on farmers.

“Witnesses stated that some users may not be technologically literate and are already reliant on consultants to fill out applications for other agriculture payments and schemes on agfood.ie,” the committee said in its report.