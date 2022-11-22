39-acre West Cork farm already under offer

A 39-acre farm in West Cork is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services and is already under offer, according to selling agent John Hodnett.

The farm is in the townland of Bauravilla, approximately 5km north of Skibbereen and 1km east of the R593 that runs between Skibbereen and Drimoleague (7km to the north of the farm). It is being presented to the market in lots and includes a traditional farmhouse and some old stone outbuildings.

“This is an executor sale,” says John. “The lands extend to approximately 39 acres in all.”

The land is of mixed quality, John explains: “There would be about 12 to 15 acres of grassland — some of it good and some of it of average quality, while the remaining lands would require reclamation.”

Despite the fact that this parcel of land isn’t ready to go, there is still no shortage of interest in it. This is probably due to the fact that it firstly represents a good opportunity to acquire acreage at a reasonable price level.

Secondly, the existence of the house on the farm makes it an attractive commodity in these days of continuing housing shortage. “The holding is subdivided by a secondary tarred road and the lands are securely fenced on all sides,” says John.

The farm is in the townland of Bauravilla, approximately 5km north of Skibbereen and 1km east of the R593.

The natural subdivision demarcates the two lots – Lot A on the eastern side of the road contains 34.5 acres of land and includes the house and farm buildings. Lot B on the western side is in one division and contains approximately 4.5 acres of good-quality land.

The house is an important asset in the farm, set just off the public road and with a collection of useful outbuildings.

“The house is a traditional stone-built two-storey farmhouse,” says John, “with a reasonably good roof and PVC windows and doors. There are three bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. It would need modernising and updating.

The 39-acre farm near Skibbereen includes a traditional farmhouse and some old stone outbuildings.

“The property has been on the market since last Thursday and there’s activity on it already. It’s already under offer, in fact.

“I would say that it’s suitable for sub-division if that would be required by the next owner. It certainly should be an attractive property to a number of adjoining farm holdings, due to its size. Or, indeed, it may be of interest to a hobby farmer.”

There can be a whole range of potentially interested buyers for this farm – tempting for those who wish for acreage at a good price, as well as those looking for a home or investing in the future. The price expectation of €275,000 to €300,000 is a realistic one.