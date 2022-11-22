Lamb prices up 30c/kg

The market for lambs at the processors continued to strengthen through last week.
Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 14:29
Martin Ryan

Lamb prices are benefiting from a boost of up to 30 cents/kg in prices at the factories this week, being driven by the demand leading to a very competitive trade.

The market for lambs at the processors continued to strengthen through last week as the processors endeavoured to source sufficient intake to meet their requirements for the markets.

The competition put pressure on the factories for increased prices resulting in an improvement of 20-30 cents/kg in the quoted prices for this week, which are ranging 635-650 cents/kg.

The factories are continuing to top up their quotes to get enough intake and producers are reporting that the well-finished lambs are making 670-675 cents/kg at the factories this week.

The high cost of concentrates this year - close to double what they were costing in 2021 - has resulted in a fall off in the amount being fed by lamb producers and a noticeable deterioration in the percentage of well-finished lambs being supplied to the factories this season.

Producers who took the gamble to put more concentrates into finishing over recent weeks and now being rewarded for the extra costs involved.

There was also a very strong trade for the lambs at the live sales at the marts on Monday, where there was a full clearance.

At Kilkenny, the prices peaked at €164/head for a pen of 29 weighing 54kg with the prices showing further gains on the improved prices for last week.

A pen of eight weighing 57kg sold for €162, while eight weighing 58kg made €160, and thirteen weighing 52kg sold for €151. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €101 over.

