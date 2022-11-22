Beef throughout looks set to hit new record in 2022

There is the saying that 'turkeys don't vote for Christmas' with good reason, but the annual festive season is assured of the support of beef finishers for its capacity to push prices in the right direction.

Another increase in beef prices - the second consecutive week - is being driven by the demand for cattle at the factories to supply the Christmas market, the most lucrative season of the year for the processors.

The urge to get the numbers for this week has lifted the prices for all prime beef categories by 10-15 cents/kg with increased competition for available stock, as the intake tightens slightly.

At 38,539 head supplied last week, the intake confirms that the peak for the season has now passed. At almost 3,000 head more than for the same week in 2021, it is still a strong supply, but the overall market for beef is the best ever with sales for the year expected to set a new record.

While some reports of up to 485 cents/kg for good heifers and 480 cents/kg for quality steers at the top of the market are circulating, more realistically the general run of prices being paid is 10-15 cents/kg less this week.

Some 'hard sellers', who are regular suppliers with larger numbers on offer, are reported to be in a position to negotiate for the higher returns at the factories where the demand is greatest.

It is a peak week at the factories to secure intake to supply the pre-Christmas market orders and the extra push to get strong supplies is paying for producers.

The base quote for steers is 460 cents/kg with up to 465 cents/kg being widely paid for the general run of stock. The base for heifers is 465 cents/kg with the bulk of purchases at 465-470 cents/kg.

Finishers of young bulls are reaping a bonus with a lift of 15-20 cents/kg pushing the young bulls well ahead of the steers on price. The R's are making 475-480 cents/kg this week with isolated reports of a few cents/kg more going in some of the deals.

The one category which has not kept pace with the general rate of increase this week is the cows, although gaining around five cents/kg. There is still strong demand for the cows with the good R-grade cows making up to 445-450 cents/kg this week.

As mentioned the intake for last week came to 38,539 head. With the exception of the young bulls, which are down 21 per cent on the same week in 2021, the increase spread across all categories.

There were 13,787 steers, 10,941 heifers, and 10,793 cows supplied with the cows showing the largest increase of 24 per cent on 2021.