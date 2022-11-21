Nationwide farm inspection campaign focusing on health and wellbeing

A week-long farm inspection campaign focusing on farmer health and wellbeing has commenced.

Research consistently finds that farmers in particular and those working on the land suffer greater work-related health issues than those working in many other sectors.

Musculoskeletal injury, cardiovascular disease, hearing loss, particular skin cancers, workplace stress and anxiety all have a disproportionate effect on farmer’s health.

Health and Safety Authority inspectors will carry out farm inspections to encourage farmers to give more consideration to their long-term health and wellbeing.

Health and wellbeing a priority

Health and Safety Authority senior inspector for agriculture Pat Griffin said that many farmers do not consider their own health and wellbeing a priority in their day-to-day work on the farm, and that must change.

"If farmers prioritise their own health and wellbeing, it will have a significant impact on their ability to live a healthy and productive life," Mr Griffin said.

"In reality, a lot of Irish farmers work in isolation, do not prioritise their health and often do not seek out assistance when they should, especially around mental health and wellbeing.

"I would encourage farmers to take one step this month to establish healthy habits in their work on the farm around physical activity, diet and connection with others, and ensure they have a good work/life balance.

"Farmers should consider workload and what they are doing on the farm today, how it can affect them in the long run and what changes would help."

Steps to improve health and wellbeing

Health and Safety Authority inspectors are distributing a new farmer health and wellbeing booklet during this campaign.

The booklet contains useful tips for farmers to improve both their physical and mental health.

These steps include: