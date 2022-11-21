Biodiversity report calls for better monitoring of hedgerows

While gathering data around emissions levels on farms is necessary, it should not delay immediate action to prevent further biodiversity decline, a new report which calls for better monitoring and protection of Irish hedgerows has highlighted.

The Oireachtas joint committee on environment and climate action has launched its report on biodiversity, making 75 recommendations across key five themes identified during engagements with stakeholders and through submissions to the committee.

The report said the committee was of the view a joint committee on biodiversity should be established to oversee developments with regard to biodiversity in all environments.

The main issues and themes the committee members believe highlighted the poor state of biodiversity on a global level, as well as issues specific to Ireland, are agriculture and land use; biodiversity and climate; biodiversity loss in Ireland; marine biodiversity; and restoration of biodiversity.

A key element in restoring biodiversity on land is the implementation of a “robust agri-environment scheme”, committee chair Brian Leddin said, which “points the way towards how we restore biodiversity in nature and how best reap the co-benefits associated with diverse ecosystems in order to mitigate climate change”.

Mr Leddin said it would “provide farmers with greater incentives to protect and create areas of biodiversity on their land”.

Measuring emissions on farms

In its report, the committee said that it heard “extensive evidence” through its engagements with stakeholders “that the interactions between agriculture and land use and the environment are not working in a sustainable way”.

The committee said it “agreed that the agriculture sector in Ireland is unique in its share of emissions and that this presents a particular challenge”.

“Professor Alan Matthews emphasised that in order to facilitate an adequate reduction in emissions in the agriculture sector, it is essential that farmers measure and monitor the level of emissions and removals on individual farms to allow for better management of emissions levels."

The report stated that if emissions are not measured on farms, they cannot be improved, however, also warned that while gathering data around emissions levels on farms is necessary, it should not delay immediate action for change.

Stakeholders who attended the committee meetings highlighted that intensification of the agriculture sector has been a "favoured approach" in recent years "with little value placed on nature and the environment”, the committee noted.

The report also backed stakeholders who said that Government policy has “proved to exacerbate" the rising emissions in the agriculture sector over recent decades, and also acknowledged the need to "reshape" agriculture.

It also said it acknowledges that there is “buy-in from farmers to better manage land and improve biodiversity within their farming system”.

“Members also agreed that climate obligations for the sector must allow farming to remain viable and the socioeconomic benefits of agriculture in Ireland protected," it read.

The committee recommended that greater effort should be made to ensure that human activities, such as the intensification of agriculture and afforestation, do not further contribute to biodiversity decline.

“A review of the impacts of Ireland’s derogation to the Nitrates Directive must be undertaken to ensure that the derogation does not contribute to declining water quality in Ireland’s water bodies,” the committee said.

It also said that there is a need for the implementation of a robust agri-environment scheme, “so that farmers are no longer penalised for having areas of biodiversity and wildlife habitat on their land”.

“Such a scheme would ensure that farmers are incentivised to protect and create areas of biodiversity and habitat on their land. The committee feels this is a key element in restoring biodiversity in Ireland.”

The committee has also called for public policy that seeks to “enhance, protect and better monitor” the role of hedgerows in biodiversity.

It recommends that a review of the Wildlife Act and Heritage Act be undertaken "with a view to underpinning the protection of hedgerows in legislation without delay, in light of the degradation of hedgerows in Ireland".