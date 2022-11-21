Nitrogen and phosphorus statements to September 30 available to view 

Cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements from January 1 to September 30 this year are now available to view online.
These statements help farmers in planning for the remainder of the year, to ensure compliance with the limits set in the Nitrates Regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limits of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare or the limit of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare for those who hold an approved Nitrates Derogation.
Effective from March 9, 2022, the maximum stocking rate permitted for commonage is 50kg organic nitrogen per hectare with no chemical nitrogen permitted.
Measures all farmers can take to avoid exceeding the nitrates limits of 170kg per hectare (or 250kg per hectare for derogation holders) include renting additional land, reducing livestock numbers, or exporting slurry/farmyard manure and declaring the movement online, the Department of Agriculture said.
Farmers are also being reminded by the department of the December 31 deadline to declare movements of organic manure off their holdings this year.