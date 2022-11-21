Nitrogen and phosphorus statements to September 30 available to view 

Cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements from January 1 to September 30 this year are now available to view online.

These statements help farmers in planning for the remainder of the year, to ensure compliance with the limits set in the Nitrates Regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limits of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare or the limit of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare for those who hold an approved Nitrates Derogation.