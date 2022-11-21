Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Many cattle are overheating indoors with the current mild spell - consider clipping a strip of hair along their backs.
- Open doors, etc. where possible to improve ventilation in sheds.
- Pneumonia is very common, keep a close eye on recently housed or weaned stock in particular.
- Driving intake must be your priority to boost milk and fertility performance Consistent feeding indoors is the way to achieve this as we are now more than halfway through November and AI season for autumn 2023 calving is underway.
- Early spring cows are now dry, and many more will be dried off each week going forward.
- Set up a dry cow diet appropriate to prepare these cows for their next lactation.
- With such mild weather, many calves are coughing - monitor this carefully as you may need to treat the group.
- Autumn calves should be offered a little creep fed where possible. This will make it a little easier to get their mothers back in calf.
- Start feeding a good quality dry cow mineral at least four to five weeks before calving commences.
- Get finishers settled on a consistent diet and continue to monitor lead indicators such as dung consistency, cud chewing and total Dry Matter Intake.